Raise for supervisors in Madera County brings backlash, special meeting coming up
MADERA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors will be holding a special Board of Supervisors Meeting on February 14 to discuss a resolution to repeal raises to the supervisors’ salaries that were voted for in December – following backlash from the community. On December 20, 2022, the Madera County Board of Supervisors […]
Madera County hosting 2 free dump events
The Madera County Public Works Department and CalTrans Clean California joined together to host two free dump events.
Planada residents blast relief efforts
Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
Weaver Arts To Present ‘Beauty & Beast Jr.’
Belle, Beast, Gaston, and the whole castle crew are making their way to the Merced Theatre on March 3 and 4 as Weaver Performing Arts performs the musical version of the original movie, Beauty and the Beast Jr., including popular songs, such as “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced
Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
Deceased Male Found in Fresno River
OAKHURST — Around 5:30 pm on February 2, 2023, a Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant, on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst after the driver made an illegal lane change and nearly caused a collision. During the enforcement stop,...
Man wanted for armed robbery in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Do you recognize this man?. The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying a man they say committed an armed robbery on Tuesday. Officers were called to the Grocery Outlet, located at 1125 W Main St. When they arrived, the man...
Do you know this person? Madera Sheriff looking for next of kin
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman. Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The Coroner’s Office says they have searched […]
Alert: Law Enforcement Activity Rd 415
COARSEGOLD–The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Madera County Regional SWAT Team is currently serving a search warrant in the area of Road 415 and Rivercrest Road in Coarsegold. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a...
Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
Dirt Bike Accident Leaves 14-Year-Old Paralyzed From The Waist Down In Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Dylan Taddei, a 14-year-old freshman at Madera High School was in a bad dirt biking accident back in November. Now, his family is asking for financial help. On November 6, 2022, Taddei and his older brother were taking their dirt bikes out for a ride...
Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto
MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
"He didn't deserve this": Family grieves, search continues for suspect in Modesto deadly hit-and-run
MODESTO -- A busy intersection one block away from Wilson Elementary School was the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It happened at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue. Police say the driver responsible still has not come forward and investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle. The man killed was 68-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Swindle. Family members told CBS13 the day following his death that they want him to be remembered as funny, kind and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum. "He was a good man, he had a big heart," said...
Modesto man dies after Fremont's first fatal crash of 2023
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a car crash Monday night, the Fremont Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive where one of the drivers had the Fremont Fire Department help him get out of […]
Meth Dealer Arrested in Chowchilla
“On 02-01-2023, at approximately 0700 hours, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue. During the investigation, officers located 23.1 grams of methamphetamines’, a scale, plastic baggies, and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamines’. Barry Davis Jr (42) out of...
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
