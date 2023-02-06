ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Retired Long Beach officer allegedly stole $47K from Ocean County PBA

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
A recently retired Long Beach Township police officer allegedly stole money from the local PBA while he was treasurer.

Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Between October 2018 and this past December, Hildebrant withdrew about $47,000 from the Ocean County Policemen’s Benevolent Association Conference for his personal benefit, according to an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crimes Squad and the Professional Standards Unit.

The money was allegedly taken out through ATM and counter withdrawals.

The Ocean County PBA Conference represents the 26 PBA locals in the county, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Hildebrant was processed at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and released on a summons. No mugshot was made public.

