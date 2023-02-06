ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Camden National (CAC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Camden National Corporation (CAC). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2014 they reported 0.22MM shares and 2.93% of the company, an increase in shares...
MAINE STATE
NASDAQ

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.89MM shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB). This represents 7.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 26, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares...
RHINEBECK, NY
NASDAQ

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)

On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.
NASDAQ

Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Alico (ALCO)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Alico, Inc. (ALCO). This represents 6.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.46MM shares and 6.06% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ

Fmr Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks

Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
NASDAQ

Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...

