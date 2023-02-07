Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Nicktoons Global to Premiere 'The Patrick Star Show' on February 13
Nicktoons Global will premiere The Patrick Star Show on Monday 13th February 2023, with new episodes of the all-new SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off airing weekdays at 15:00 CEST! Nicktoons Global is available in Germany, Russia, Adriatic countries (Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia), Turkey, Arabia, and across Asia. Die Patrick Star Show Promo...
nickalive.net
Nick Jr. UK to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol' Special 'All Paws on Deck' on February 20
It's "All Paws on Deck" in the brand new PAW Patrol 10th anniversary special, premiering on Nick Jr. UK & Ireland on Monday 20th February 2023 at 5:30pm!. The brand new PAW Patrol special, Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place!
nickalive.net
Scott Tenorman | South Park | Comedy Central UK
Scott Tenorman Must Die | South Park | Comedy Central UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Gareth Gates and Divina De Campo to Headline 'The SpongeBob Musical' Tour of the UK & Ireland!. #ComedyCentralUK #SouthPark...
nickalive.net
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. The musical series takes place in 1954: four years before the original Grease, four years before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and four yeas before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. A group of fed-up outcasts, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.
nickalive.net
Lavell Crawford: THEE Lavell Crawford Comedy Special Official Trailer | SHOWTIME
Lavell Crawford: THEE Lavell Crawford Comedy Special Official Trailer | SHOWTIME. Lavell Crawford returns for his fourth SHOWTIME comedy special LAVELL CRAWFORD: THEE LAVELL CRAWFORD. In the special filmed at the Joy Theater in New Orleans, Crawford dives into the issues of getting older without the shame and with all the sarcasm. From experiencing his first bidet to paying HOA fees, Crawford brings playfulness to life’s delicate situations that arise as we become more domesticated and seasoned. Stream Thee Lavell Crawford, Comedy Special starting February 24 on SHOWTIME.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
nickalive.net
"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Come with us… for a tranquil visit to Lake Laogai… with Joel Kim Booster! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined this episode by the inimitable and truly hilarious Joel, as together they dig into the Gaang’s encounter with the mercurial Jet, their further attempts to rescue Appa, and the discovery of a significant secret woven into the political and cultural fabric of Ba Sing Se itself. And speaking of discoveries, you’ll find out about Joel’s love of the Avatarverse —including love of a certain polar bear dog and, of course, what kind of bender he would be!
nickalive.net
Rabbit Hole | No One is Safe | Paramount+
Stream the series premiere of Rabbit Hole on Sunday, Mar. 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films and Series from...
nickalive.net
Kevin & Dan Hageman Talk Star Trek: Prodigy’s New Frontiers at TV Kids Festival 2023
Kevin and Dan Hageman discussed making the first animated series for kids set in the beloved Star Trek universe at the TV Kids Festival on Wednesday, February 8. Star Trek: Prodigy has rolled out on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, with a second season in the works. You can watch the brothers’ keynote conversation with TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski here.
nickalive.net
Kyle Runs Hollywood - SOUTH PARK - South Park Studios
Kyle Runs Hollywood - SOUTH PARK - South Park Studios. Kyle and Tolkien review their latest TikTok video: https://www.tiktok.com/@kyletolkien23/video/7198216662015888683... Meanwhile, as a rumor spreads around school, kids start to pitch movie ideas to Kyle. Watch the all-new "Cupid Ye" full episode for free now: https://cart.mn/cupidye. South Park Season 26 Intro...
nickalive.net
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2 Sets Course to Premiere on Paramount+ Later This Year
A new promo for Paramount+ with Showtime confirms that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is currently slated to premiere in 2023 following the show's highly successful season 1. Paramount+ has confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is currently slated to be released in 2023. Created by Kevin and Dan Hageman, Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by Nickelodeon Animation for Paramount+.
nickalive.net
Jimmy's Stand Up Fight | South Park | Comedy Central UK
Jimmy's Stand Up Fight | South Park | Comedy Central UK. In an attempt to recruit for Mountain Scouts, the boys use Jimmy's stand-up comedy to draw in a crowd. However, the performance soon turns sour and a fight breaks out... Don't miss brand new South Park on Thursday 9th Feb at 10pm!
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Releases 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ORIGINAL SERIES “GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES”. Official Trailer Debuted Today on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Series Is Produced by Paramount Television Studios. Feb. 7, 2023 – Paramount+ today released the official trailer for the new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE...
nickalive.net
The Decision-Makers: Top Kids TV Buyers Talk Content Strategies at 2023 TV Kids Festival
The 2023 TV Kids Festival opened on February 7 with Paramount UK & Ireland’s Louise Bucknole, Sky Kids’ Lucy Murphy, TFO’s Marianne Lambert and Future Today’s David Di Lorenzo articulating their acquisition strategies in a lively panel discussion moderated by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski. Bucknole...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Expands International Offerings With 'Star Trek: Picard' and 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'
PARAMOUNT+ EXPANDS OFFERINGS WITH "STAR TREK: PICARD" AND "STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS" MAKING THE SERVICE HOME TO THE STAR TREK FRANCHISE ACROSS ALL ITS INTERNATIONAL MARKETS OUTSIDE CANADA. “Star Trek: Picard” Season Three to Premiere Internationally on Paramount+. Beginning February 16th. February 8, 2023 - Paramount+ today announced that...
nickalive.net
NickALive!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 9, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 9, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
nickalive.net
Keith Chapman Shares Early 'PAW Patrol' Concept Art
PAW Patrol is celebrating its 10th anniversary on-air this year. The CG-animated preschool series became an instant hit, with millions of fans across the world tuning into the adventures of the pack of heroic rescue pups, who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, as they save the citizens of Adventure Bay, and Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker becoming firm-favorites with fans.
Comments / 0