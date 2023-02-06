ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

tomballisd.net

Tomball ISD Students Showcase Talents at Destination Imagination Regional Tournament

TOMBALL – Creativity, imagination, and innovative ideas filled the air as Tomball ISD students showcased their talents at the 2023 Destination Imagination Regional Tournament this month. Seven teams from TISD placed first and will have the opportunity to compete at the Lone Star Finals - State Tournament, held on March 24-25 at the University of Texas at Arlington.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights

HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez.

Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez. Courtney is a positive, innovative, and FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/dickinson-isd-is-pleased-to-announce-the-approval-of-the-next-principal-of-dickinson-high-school-courtney-ramirez.
DICKINSON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Gov. Abbott issues new TSU Board of Regents appointments

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. and Brandon Simmons and reappointed James Benham to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Richard A. Johnson, III. Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. of Houston is the director of the...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Girl violently attacks another girl at Beck Junior High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A video of student-on-student classroom violence at Beck Junior High school is circulating and was broadcast by KHOU TV Tuesday night. Channel 11 showed a portion of the video. It is below. The portion that aired showed a girl repeatedly punching a female classmate...
KATY, TX
iheart.com

Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!

Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Food Fair on Tuesday for Pasadena, Deer Park tornado victims

PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Tuesday marks two weeks of the tornado hitting the Pasadena and Deer Park areas, and BakerRipley is continuing to assist residents. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, it will host a food fair at their Pasadena campus starting at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event is...
PASADENA, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON

Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday. Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela. Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community. His delightful fiancé,...
GALVESTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX

