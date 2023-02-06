Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
tomballisd.net
Tomball ISD Students Showcase Talents at Destination Imagination Regional Tournament
TOMBALL – Creativity, imagination, and innovative ideas filled the air as Tomball ISD students showcased their talents at the 2023 Destination Imagination Regional Tournament this month. Seven teams from TISD placed first and will have the opportunity to compete at the Lone Star Finals - State Tournament, held on March 24-25 at the University of Texas at Arlington.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights
HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez.
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez. Courtney is a positive, innovative, and FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/dickinson-isd-is-pleased-to-announce-the-approval-of-the-next-principal-of-dickinson-high-school-courtney-ramirez.
Pearland ISD passes contentious calendar for next school year
The Pearland ISD board of trustees passed an instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year Feb. 7 that received some criticism from parents and teachers over the proposed winter break schedule. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved of the 2023-24 school year instructional calendar at a...
From a sugar mill to a hospital, Sugar Land's top employer continues to focus on community
The Houston Methodist Sugar Land is now the city's largest private employer. It's not a sugar mill, but its employees have a similar mentality.
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
defendernetwork.com
Gov. Abbott issues new TSU Board of Regents appointments
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. and Brandon Simmons and reappointed James Benham to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Richard A. Johnson, III. Richard A. Johnson, III, Ed.D. of Houston is the director of the...
coveringkaty.com
Girl violently attacks another girl at Beck Junior High School
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A video of student-on-student classroom violence at Beck Junior High school is circulating and was broadcast by KHOU TV Tuesday night. Channel 11 showed a portion of the video. It is below. The portion that aired showed a girl repeatedly punching a female classmate...
iheart.com
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth
Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
defendernetwork.com
TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
The Woodlands Water Agency announces new general manager in 2023
Erich Peterson will replace James Stinson following his retirement and a transitional period of several months, the agency said. (Courtesy Pexels) A new general manager will oversee The Woodlands Water Agency following the retirement of General Manager James Stinson, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the agency. According...
cw39.com
Food Fair on Tuesday for Pasadena, Deer Park tornado victims
PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Tuesday marks two weeks of the tornado hitting the Pasadena and Deer Park areas, and BakerRipley is continuing to assist residents. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, it will host a food fair at their Pasadena campus starting at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event is...
thepostnewspaper.net
LOVE IS BLOOMING IN GALVESTON
Dr. Jared Williams shared some inspiring words for the guests at Nia Cultural Center on Friday. Williams is from Port Arthur and new to Galveston. He works for the Family Center as CEO. He and his mother, Pamela. Smith Williams, have both relocated to the island community. His delightful fiancé,...
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
fox26houston.com
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Comments / 0