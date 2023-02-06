ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Southern Wrestlers Cruise and Advance to Championship Wednesday in State South Jersey Group V Tourney

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth
STAFFORD - Southern Regional High School hosted the South Jersey Group V team wrestling tournament on Monday night.

Southern easily advanced after a 63-11 quarterfinal victory over Egg Harbor Township at 5:30 p.m. The Rams advanced to the semifinals facing Highland Regional. The Rams defeated Highland 61-6.

The Rams will host the winner of the Kingsway and Washington Township contest. The results were not in as of the publication of tonight's article.

Video of Highland and Southern Match Can Be Viewed Here

Southern 63    Egg Harbor Township 11

106: Anthony Mason (SORE) over (EGHA) (For.)

113: Tyler Thomas (EGHA) over Sam Pari (SORE) (Dec 5-0)

120: Scottie Sari (SORE) over peter steed (EGHA) (Fall 1:31)

126: Conor Collins (SORE) over Xavier Fedeli (EGHA) (Fall 0:54)

132: matthew Dugan (EGHA) over Jacob Chambers (SORE) (Dec 6-2)

138: Wyatt Stout (SORE) over Donald Chishko (EGHA) (Fall 0:40)

144: Hayden Hochstrasser (SORE) over Vincent Faldetta (EGHA) (Dec 9-2)

150: Faldetta Nick (EGHA) over Nic Ciappa (SORE) (TF 17-1 2:51)

157: Nick Bennet (SORE) over Calvin Johnson (EGHA) (Fall 2:55)

165: Mitch Bivona (SORE) over (EGHA) (For.)

175: Kai Wagner (SORE) over Micah Bird (EGHA) (Fall 3:16)

190: Collin French (SORE) over Aiden Seratore (EGHA) (Fall 1:09)

215: Riley O`Boyle (SORE) over Kaiden Valera (EGHA) (Fall 0:26)

285: Alexander Skipper (SORE) over Marco Florian (EGHA) (Fall 0:39)

Southern 61   Highland Regional 6

106 Southern   Anthony Mason (S) — Pin 0:25  Chris Kulb (H)

113 Southern  Attila Vigilante (S) — Pin 0:30  Will Mejia (H)

120 Southern  Scottie Sari (S) — Decision 8-2 Chris Kulb (H)

126 Southern  Conor Collins (S) — Technical Fall (15-0) 2:26  Garrett Prendergast (H)

132 Highland  Gavin Simonelli (H) — Decision 2-1  Jacob Chambers (S)

138 Southern  Wyatt Stout (S) — Technical Fall (18-3) 2:56  Michael Simonelli (H)

144 Highland  Michael Williams (H) — Decision 8-4  Hayden Hochstrasser (S)

150 Southern  Matt Henrich (S) — Pin 0:44  Nick DiCamillo (H)

157 Southern  Nick Bennett (S) — Pin 1:24   Mikey Giancaterino (H)

165 Southern  Cole Velardi (S) — Pin 0:42  Chase Walsh (H)

175 Southern   Mitch Bivona (S) — Pin 2:41   Jack Conway (H)

190 Southern   Collin French (S) — Pin 0:38   Xavier Velez (H)

215 Southern   Riley O'Boyle (S) — Decision 8-1   Jonathan Graham (H)

285 Southern   Anthony Evangelista (S) — Decision 3-0   William Taylor (H)

