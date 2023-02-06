ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record

A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues.  The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing

PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director

A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless

An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
kjzz.org

Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona

Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings

The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona schools avoid budget crisis as Senate OKs lifting spending cap

Arizona schools won’t be shutting down before the end of the academic year, at least not because they can’t pay their bills. On a 23-7 margin, the Senate gave final approval Wednesday to lifting the constitutional spending cap for education, at least for the current school year. That vote, following action Tuesday by the House, ensures that schools will not have to cut 17% from their annual current budgets — and do that in just four months.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona House bill would require schools to offer firearm safety training

A new House bill would require school districts and charter schools to provide firearm safety training to students in sixth through 12th grade. Parents would be able to opt out of having their children participate. Republican representative Selina Bliss is the bill’s sponsor. She said the training is intended to prevent accidental deaths when kids come across guns in their homes or a friend’s home.
ARIZONA STATE

