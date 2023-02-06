Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Senate panel approves Arizona DES director nominee despite GOP reservations
The Arizona Senate raises the education spending cap on Wednesday. Seven voted no, claiming the system is broken. Arizona lawmakers working to lift school spending cap. The House voted 54-15 to give school districts across Arizona all the money they were promised in last year’s budget. Bill would ban...
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record
A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues. The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing
PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
kjzz.org
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
McKnight's
Bill would require 2 annual nursing home inspections but advocates say it won’t improve quality
Legislation moving through the Arizona state senate would privatize nursing home surveys and double the number of annual inspections, a shift that sector advocates said would jack up costs and not improve facility quality. “You cannot punish facilities into good behavior,” said Dave Voepel, CEO of the Arizona Health Care...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
chamberbusinessnews.com
Bill would prevent cities from requiring hoteliers to house the homeless
An effort by homeless advocates in Los Angeles to require hoteliers in that city to make vacant rooms available to the homeless won’t gain a foothold in Arizona if legislation advancing through the Arizona Legislature becomes law. HB 2379, a bill by state Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, would prohibit...
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizona's school spending limit remains a political football
Arizona schools avoided budget catastrophe this week when supermajorities in the House and Senate agreed to lift a voter-imposed spending cap, but the issue will be back next year. And Republicans on a new committee recommended the state Senate reject Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services.
kjzz.org
Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona
Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
SignalsAZ
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
How gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arizona since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings
The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
fox10phoenix.com
Photo radars in Arizona could be a thing of the past if proposed bill becomes law
Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate are proposing a bill to stop photo radar in the state – this has been a debate for several years and legislation is being pushed once again. Some say this system is intrusive and some say it helps public safety.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
kjzz.org
Arizona schools avoid budget crisis as Senate OKs lifting spending cap
Arizona schools won’t be shutting down before the end of the academic year, at least not because they can’t pay their bills. On a 23-7 margin, the Senate gave final approval Wednesday to lifting the constitutional spending cap for education, at least for the current school year. That vote, following action Tuesday by the House, ensures that schools will not have to cut 17% from their annual current budgets — and do that in just four months.
kjzz.org
Arizona bill would allow nursing homes to use a third party for annual inspections
A bill in the Arizona Legislature would let nursing homes and assisted living facilities use a third party to conduct their annual inspections. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, is not too thrilled about this measure. He says not only would a facility be able to...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
kjzz.org
Arizona House bill would require schools to offer firearm safety training
A new House bill would require school districts and charter schools to provide firearm safety training to students in sixth through 12th grade. Parents would be able to opt out of having their children participate. Republican representative Selina Bliss is the bill’s sponsor. She said the training is intended to prevent accidental deaths when kids come across guns in their homes or a friend’s home.
knau.org
Under Arizona bill, fentanyl dealers could face life in prison or the death penalty
Lawmakers in the Arizona Senate have advanced a bill that would allow law enforcement to charge fentanyl dealers with first-degree murder. It comes amid a continued opioid epidemic in the state and nationwide. Under the proposal those who supply, transport or sell fentanyl could face life in prison or the...
