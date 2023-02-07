Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 55, Northampton 40
Alliance Christian 80, Salem Christian 30
Archbishop Wood 77, St. Joseph’s Prep 63
Bedford 72, Everett 48
Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28
Bethel Baptist 95, Liguori 94
Bethlehem Catholic 47, Nazareth Area 45, 2OT
Bethlehem Freedom 97, Allentown Dieruff 53
Bethlehem Liberty 59, Easton 50
Boiling Springs 65, James Buchanan 43
Bristol 53, Belmont Charter 50
Burgettstown 49, Brentwood 29
Calvary Baptist 66, Lehigh Christian 53
Calvary Christian 56, Valley Forge Baptist 21
Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28
Conemaugh Township 53, Blacklick Valley 39
Danville 61, Loyalsock 55
Delone 82, Lancaster Catholic 67
East Stroudsburg South 49, Stroudsburg 39
Emmaus 59, Allentown Central Catholic 49
Exeter 51, Cedar Cliff 47
Forest Hills 59, North Star 49
Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44
Greenwood 57, Belleville Mennonite 18
La Academia Charter 49, Collegium Charter School 46
Lampeter-Strasburg 58, Northern Lebanon 35
Mechanicsburg 62, York Suburban 40
Mount Calvary 56, Conestoga Christian 51
Neumann-Goretti 61, Cardinal O’Hara 60
Northern Garrett, Md. 56, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 31
Paw Paw, W.Va. 76, HOPE for Hyndman 25
Pocono Mountain East 86, East Stroudsburg North 76
Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Christian Academy 44
Renaissance Academy 88, Avon Grove Charter 35
Upper Merion 72, Bishop Shanahan 64
West Branch 71, St. Joseph’s Catholic 62
West York 66, Spring Grove 51
Area Tournament=
Class 7A Area 8=
Semifinal=
Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour High School 12
