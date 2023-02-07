ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 55, Northampton 40

Alliance Christian 80, Salem Christian 30

Archbishop Wood 77, St. Joseph’s Prep 63

Bedford 72, Everett 48

Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28

Bethel Baptist 95, Liguori 94

Bethlehem Catholic 47, Nazareth Area 45, 2OT

Bethlehem Freedom 97, Allentown Dieruff 53

Bethlehem Liberty 59, Easton 50

Boiling Springs 65, James Buchanan 43

Bristol 53, Belmont Charter 50

Burgettstown 49, Brentwood 29

Calvary Baptist 66, Lehigh Christian 53

Calvary Christian 56, Valley Forge Baptist 21

Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28

Conemaugh Township 53, Blacklick Valley 39

Danville 61, Loyalsock 55

Delone 82, Lancaster Catholic 67

East Stroudsburg South 49, Stroudsburg 39

Emmaus 59, Allentown Central Catholic 49

Exeter 51, Cedar Cliff 47

Forest Hills 59, North Star 49

Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44

Greenwood 57, Belleville Mennonite 18

La Academia Charter 49, Collegium Charter School 46

Lampeter-Strasburg 58, Northern Lebanon 35

Mechanicsburg 62, York Suburban 40

Mount Calvary 56, Conestoga Christian 51

Neumann-Goretti 61, Cardinal O’Hara 60

Northern Garrett, Md. 56, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 31

Paw Paw, W.Va. 76, HOPE for Hyndman 25

Pocono Mountain East 86, East Stroudsburg North 76

Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Christian Academy 44

Renaissance Academy 88, Avon Grove Charter 35

Upper Merion 72, Bishop Shanahan 64

West Branch 71, St. Joseph’s Catholic 62

West York 66, Spring Grove 51

Area Tournament=

Class 7A Area 8=

Semifinal=

Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour High School 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

