Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
San Angelo LIVE!
Epic Legal Battle Against Fun Town RV Resumes
SAN ANGELO, TX — A Midland woman sued Fun Town RV, 3950 US 67, for selling her what she called a ‘hopelessly flawed product” in 2018 and the court case has dragged on for five years. The jury trial may finally happen Thursday, Feb. 9. Kara Stephan...
Employing Erin: City of San Angelo Traffic Operations
Check out this week's Employing Erin as Erin goes along with traffic operation crews who keep traffic moving safely in our city!
TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
San Angelo LIVE!
URGENT: 9 Dogs to be Euthanized if Not Adopted in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nine shelter dogs in San Angelo's animal shelter will be put down later this week if they cannot find a home. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is at capacity. These nine dogs will be euthanized unless adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue. If interested, please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.
San Angelo LIVE!
Driver Killed in San Angelo was a Holocaust Survivor
"Bob Kahn fled Nazi Germany with his family in the late 1930s when he was 7, and they relocated as refugees in New York. Kahn’s father, Herman, who fought for Germany in World War I, was taken from the family home by Nazis one night in November 1938. It was a night Nazis referred to as Kristallnacht, or night of the broken glass, for the shattered windows in streets during the violent, anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum," reported the local paper.
The City will give 400 homeowners $25 to test your water service lines
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City has announced they will give 400 homeowners $25 to test their water service lines for lead. In order to meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Water Utilities Department needs to inspect water service lines at residential […]
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
San Angelo LIVE!
More Injuries on US 87 in 3rd Crash in 24 Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX — A third crash on US 87 north within the past 24 hours happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night near the crossing for Glass Rd. in Grape Creek. Two pickups collided in the southbound lanes of the highway. One pickup came to a rest in the barrow ditch and the other pickup was on the shoulder of the highway.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Release Few Details on Mysterious Shooting
SAN ANGELO— A mysterious shooting incident over the weekend on the northeast side of San Angelo is under investigation. In the early morning hours on Sunday, February 5, 2023, San Angelo Police were called to a shooting incident on Tres Rios Drive. After San Angelo LIVE! received a phone call regarding this event, reporters reached out to the San Angelo Police Department and was eventually told the Criminal Investigations Division was reviewing evidence.
ASU police investigating stolen BMW from dorm parking lot
According to a release from the campus police department, a 2010 BMW 325i was taken from the Texan parking lot P-23 at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash. At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Creep Arrested for Violent Assault of a Pregnant Woman
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a pregnant woman. According to court documents, on February 7, 2023, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Sunset Drive for a domestic assault call. On scene, the officer learned that Daniel Ponce, 29, had grabbed a pregnant woman’s phone from her while she was calling for assistance.
Wreck sends one to the hospital, both drivers claim to have green lights
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two vehicles collided on College Hills and Sunset today resulting in one hospitalization and both drivers have claimed to have had green lights. A white Chevy was traveling east on Sunset and the grey Ram pickup was traveling west on Sunset. The white Chevy attempted to make a […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Real Estate: Roomy Estate in Christoval
SAN ANGELO, TX — Situated on approximately 5 acres in Christoval this home has everything to enjoy country living. This beautiful home has a Lovely open floor plan with large gas cooktop and griddle, plus a large living area, beautiful fireplace, and a man cave/den with bar. Additionally there...
San Angelo LIVE!
La Esperanza Breaks Ground on Roller Rink Turned Clinic
SAN ANGELO, TX – La Esperanza has officially broken ground on the new clinic that will replace the old roller rink on Sherwood way. The ground breaking included staff from La Esperanza, engineers from KFW architects, leaders with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and more. CEO of La Esperanza Dean Munn thanked the crowd for all the help and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Woman Arrested for Throat Punching a Cop
SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo woman has been arrested for assaulting a police officer after getting into a fight with a boyfriend and eventually throat punching a cop. According to court documents, San Angelo police responded to the 200 block of Koberlin Street regarding a domestic disturbance call. Once on scene, officers learned that the dispute was between a woman and her boyfriend. Investigators were told at the time by police on scene that the boyfriend was being arrested for assault.
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
B93
Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 1