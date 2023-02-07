Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
The pros and cons of NIL: Part Two
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are 18 months removed from the US Supreme Court’s decision in NCAA vs Alston, one which forced the NCAA to remove their ban on athletes being compensated for use of their name, image, and likeness. NIL has completely reshaped the college sports landscape, in plenty of positive ways and a good number of less-than-postive ways. We dive into the pros and cons of NIL in this two-part series.
WCAX
BHS athletes call for systemic change after racially insensitive incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of Tuesday night’s rescheduled game between Champlain Valley Union High School and Burlington High School, the BHS girls basketball team took to center court to call for systemic change. It comes after several racially insensitive incidents happened across high school sports in Vermont, including...
WCAX
Super Senior: Jean Richardson
NORTH FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. A native of England, she has called Vermont home for close to 50 years, living in an 1830 vintage house in North Ferrisburgh. “It’s a gorgeous old place,” Richardson said, showing off her sugaring facility. “I set it up as a one-woman sugaring operation.” But that’s not the only thing on tap. Her hens are around the corner.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
WCAX
Kids get creative for Essex High School's 'Anything but a Backpack Day'
Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Jessica Rabbit
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a young bunny who loves attention? Meet Jessica Rabbit!. The 6-month-old spayed female is ready to find her next home. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s been very social with them at the shelter and she loves attention and getting lots of pets and scratches.
WCAX
Construction to finish universal playground at Burlington park underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a decade in the making for Burlington’s Oakledge Park, now, phase two of the universally accessible playground should be complete by the summer. Oakledge Park already has the first phase of the playground, including the wheelchair-accessible swings we told you about opening...
WCAX
Flynn to host free event in honor of Vermont’s Black-lived experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Flynn Theater will host a free celebration in honor of Black History Month. “The Black Experience 2023″ on Feb. 25 celebrates Vermont’s Black community. Organizer Emiliano Void says they’re bringing in both national and local talent for the event, as well as...
WCAX
‘Taste of Abyssinia’ owner shares flavor and culture with Vermonters
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont food establishments were recently nominated for James Beard awards. One of the semi-finalists is Alganesh Michael, the owner of A Taste of Abyssinia. If Alganesh Michael is in the kitchen, you can bet there’s something tasty on the menu. For nearly 10 years...
WCAX
Rutland Area and Windham NAACP host 'Love, Not Blood Campaign'
Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
WCAX
Plattsburgh school embraces farm-to-table menu options
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh school is making the switch from frozen to fresh, with the idea of saving money and making healthy and tastier meal options for students in the process. “Just going back to the basics of just using your hands, prepping your meals and fresh ingredients,”...
WCAX
Man charged in Conn. hit-and-run that killed Vt. student
HARTFORD, Conn. (WCAX) - Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run in Connecticut last year that killed a Vermont woman. Police in Hartford Wednesday said Karanja Thomas, 45, has been arrested for hitting three pedestrians last March, killing Jillian Hegarty, 20 of St. Johnsbury. Police say...
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
WCAX
UVM Health Network seeks permission for $130M outpatient surgery center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network is seeking permission from the Green Mountain Care Board to build a new outpatient surgery center. The center would occupy unused space at their Tilley Drive location in South Burlington and would cost about $130 million. The center will add eight operating...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
WCAX
Community organizations host panel spotlighting police violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The ACLU of Vermont says the Green Mountain State has some of the nation’s worst racial disparities in policing. On Thursday, the ACLU, the Rutland Area NAACP and the Windham County NAACP hosted a panel from the “Love, Not Blood Campaign.” The campaign aims to address police violence, with the hope of dismantling systemic racism.
WCAX
Why veterinarians say it’s important to brush your pet’s teeth
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is National Pet Dental Health Month. Many of us didn’t grow up brushing our animals’ teeth, and most owners still don’t. But veterinarians say it’s important because animals are living longer than they used to. And dental work at the vet’s office can lead to a pricey bill.
Comments / 0