News On 6
What Are The Odds? Gov. Stitt Says Sports Betting On Oklahoma's Horizon
Americans are expected to place nearly $8 billion in legal bets on this weekend’s big game. However, you can’t do that in Oklahoma, at least not legally. Just as the NFL season comes to a close, Oklahoma lawmakers are getting back to work. Some are optimistic this could be the year that sports wagering is legalized in Oklahoma.
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
News On 6
Groups Push For Consideration Of Interests Of Tribal Nations On 2023 Farm Bill
Work on the 2023 Farm Bill has barely begun, and those involved in writing it are being lobbied by groups pushing for consideration of their special interests, including the interests of tribal nations from Oklahoma and across the country. The Native Farm Bill Coalition, formed in 2017, got their feet...
News On 6
Oklahoma Senator Proposes Harsher Penalties For People Who Steal Guns Out Of Cars
The Oklahoma City Police Department said more than 600 guns were stolen out of vehicles in 2022 and that statistic isn’t getting any better. An Oklahoma senator is responding to that statistic with a bill. Sen. Darrell Weaver told News 9 it’s time to increase the penalties for people...
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
News On 6
Metro Company Creates Biodegradable Plastic
A locally-owned business is making waves in the biomanufacturing realm. Utopia Plastix is a metro company that creates a resin used to make products similar to plastic. It is used to make bags, single-use utensils and more. James Bradley, the Vice President Of Operations for Utopia Solutions, said the difference...
News On 6
Some Snow Possible, Chilly Friday Temps Expected
Friday is off to a great start! We've got some light snow, but temps are above freezing where it's falling and it is melting on contact. We will drop below 32 degrees this morning, but winds are helping to dry them out as the colder air arrives. We will update you on any icy conditions.
