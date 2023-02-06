Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
Astros GM expresses concern for Yuli Gurriel after Jose Abreu signing
Longtime Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel remains one of the most recognizable names on the free-agent market, but it’s been a generally quiet offseason with regard to interest in the former batting champion and Gold Glove winner. The 38-year-old has drawn interest from the Marlins, Twins and incumbent Astros,...
Guardians Claim Jason Bilous From White Sox
The Guardians announced that they have claimed right-hander Jason Bilous off waivers from the White Sox. He had been designated for assignment recently when the White Sox acquired Franklin German from the Red Sox. The Guardians freed up a spot on their 40-man roster yesterday by trading Will Benson to the Reds, so no corresponding move will be required for this claim.
NPB ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be posted next offseason
There’s a “strong belief among MLB teams” that the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball will post ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto following the 2023 season, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. If that indeed comes to pass, he’d be the second high-profile player set to be posted from the top professional leagues in Asia next offseason; the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization are also expected to post reigning KBO MVP Jung Hoo Lee, as covered here last month.
Angels owner Arte Moreno discusses Shohei Ohtani's future
Shohei Ohtani’s long-term future has been a marquee storyline in the game for the past couple of years. He’s now a season away from the open market, where he presently seems on track for a record-setting contract. There’s already been plenty of speculation among rival fan bases and presumably within other front offices about the possibility of Ohtani signing elsewhere after five seasons with the Angels.
Cardinals Outright James Naile
The Cardinals have sent reliever James Naile outright to Triple-A Memphis after he went unclaimed on waivers, the club informed reporters (including Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat). Having never previously been outrighted and yet to reach three years of MLB service time, Naile doesn’t have the right to reject the assignment. He’ll stick in the organization without holding a 40-man spot and be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee.
Mets, assistant GM Bryn Alderson part ways
Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.
Dodgers to sign outfielder David Peralta
The Dodgers are signing outfielder David Peralta, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). It’s a one-year, $6.5M guarantee and could max out at $8M if he reaches all his incentives, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN (on Twitter). The deal is pending a physical. Peralta heads back to the...
Tigers, DJ Peters Agree To Minor League Deal
The Tigers agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder DJ Peters, as first indicated on the transaction log at MiLB.com. He’s been assigned to Triple-A Toledo. The 27-year-old Peters ranked among the Dodgers’ top 20 prospects at Baseball America from 2018-21, reaching the big leagues as a 25-year-old during the ’21 season but struggling in limited opportunities. Peters logged just 34 plate appearances with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment after they acquired Danny Duffy, at which point the Rangers claimed him off waivers.
Mariners, Leonys Martin Agree To Minor League Deal
The Mariners are in agreement with outfielder Leonys Martín on a minor league contract, tweets Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. The Wasserman client will be in MLB camp as a non-roster invitee. It’s the second Seattle stint for Martín, who spent parts of the 2016-17 seasons in the...
Brewers Re-Sign Jon Singleton To Minor League Deal
The Brewers have re-signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, the club informed reporters (including Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel). He’s back with the organization after being released last month and receives a non-roster invitation to Spring Training. Singleton hasn’t played in the majors since...
Padres expected to pursue massive extension with six-time All-Star
The Padres already grabbed headlines by agreeing to an extension with Yu Darvish that runs through 2028. It seems the next order of business will be Manny Machado, with Dennis Lin of The Athletic reporting that the Friars are expected to explore a long-term deal with their third baseman prior to Opening Day. Machado’s current deal runs through 2028 but he can opt out after the upcoming campaign.
Rangers GM to 'see what the options are' in outfield
It’s been a busy offseason for the Rangers in terms of pitching acquisitions, with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney joining the rotation alongside holdovers Jon Gray and Martin Perez (who accepted the team’s one-year, qualifying offer at the outset of free agency). Texas has also acquired veteran Jake Odorizzi in a deal with the Braves and brought in a slew of veteran players — pitchers and hitters alike — on non-roster deals with invites to spring training.
Rays, Charlie Culberson Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rays and veteran utilityman Charlie Culberson have agreed to a minor league contract, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). He’ll be in big league camp this spring and compete for a bench job. Culberson, 33, brings a veteran right-handed bat and a versatile glove...
Guardians Sign Zack Collins To Minor League Deal
The Guardians announced Thursday that they’ve signed catcher Zack Collins to a minor league deal and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cleveland also confirmed its previously reported minor league deals/non-roster invites with lefty Phillip Diehl and righty Dusten Knight. Collins was the tenth overall pick by...
Rays, Daniel Robertson Finalizing Minor League Deal
The Rays are bringing utilityman Daniel Robertson back to the organization on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The two parties are in the process of finalizing the contract. Robertson, 29 next month, hasn’t appeared in the Majors...
Phillies, Jose Alvarado avoid arbitration
9:19am: Alvarado and the Phillies settled at $3.45M, tweets Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base. 8:55am: The Phillies and left-hander Jose Alvarado have agreed to a one-year contract, per a team announcement. That avoids an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for later today. Alvarado, a client of the OL Baseball Group, had filed for a $3.7M figure, while the Phillies submitted a $3.2M sum.
Orioles' John Means offers update on his recovery from Tommy John surgery
The Orioles’ surprising second-half success came in spite of the loss of their top starter, as John Means was knocked out of action just two appearances into the year by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. That procedure occurred in late April, putting him a little more than nine months into his rehab. Means recently told reporters he’s “right on track” in that process, progressing to throwing from 140 feet off flat ground, via Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. He’s yet to begin throwing anything other than fastballs but indicated he’s likely to throw from a half-mound early in spring training.
