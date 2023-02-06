Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO