vucommodores.com
Dores in Hog Heaven
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marnelle Garraud posted a team-high 19 points and added seven rebounds Thursday to lead four Vanderbilt women’s basketball student-athletes in double figures as the Commodores defeated Arkansas 78-70 at Memorial Gymnasium. Ciaja Harbison contributed 16 points, eight assists and four steals, Sacha Washington recorded 16...
vucommodores.com
Preseason All-SEC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton were named preseason All-SEC as announced by the league Thursday. Bradfield was named to the first team and Holton earned a spot on the second team. The Commodores were picked third in the SEC East behind Tennessee and Florida. Bradfield...
vucommodores.com
Memorial Madness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse wanted a signature win, and his Commodores handed him a permanent marker. Tyrin Lawrence’s 3-pointer from the left corner flew true as the buzzer sounded, and Vanderbilt beat No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Pandemonium ensued. It...
vucommodores.com
Gross Walk-Off Bests Buffs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross notched the overtime game-winner and Nancy Halleron contributed five goals as the Vanderbilt lacrosse team lifted the lid on 2023 with an 11-10 victory over No. 25 Colorado. Gross scored in the closing seconds of the first overtime period after the Commodores forced Colorado...
vucommodores.com
Coming Back Home for the Music City Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.– The Commodores are back in action this weekend to host almost 50 schools for the Music City Challenge at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. This will be the team’s third and final home meet of the indoor season. The Dores had last weekend off,...
vucommodores.com
Rocky Topped
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence sank a 3-point basket from the corner at the buzzer on Wednesday, lifting Vanderbilt men’s basketball to a 66-65 victory over No. 6/5 Tennessee at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points, going 8 of 12 from the field including 3...
vucommodores.com
Dores Head West for ITA Indoors
Opening Serve: The No. 9-ranked Vanderbilt women’s tennis team will compete against No. 14 Iowa State in the opening round of the ITA Indoor National Championship in Seattle at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday. Competing Schools: No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 1 Texas, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Texas...
vucommodores.com
Round 2 On Tap
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women will be looking to even the score this week when they face two SEC opponents for the second time. In rematches from last month, Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9 SEC) hosts Arkansas (18-7, 5-5 SEC) on Thursday at 8 p.m. (SEC Network) in Memorial Gymnasium and then travels to face rival Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+). Vanderbilt lost to both teams in the first meetings, falling to Tennessee 84-71 at home and Arkansas 84-81 on the road.
vucommodores.com
Showdown in Nashville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (11-12, 4-6 SEC) VS. #6/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (19-4, 8-1 SEC) Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for fans on game day. Vanderbilt looks for its first win over Tennessee since Feb. 22, 2017. Wednesday is Vandy’s nation-leading fifth game versus a team in the top six in the NET...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Winning Streak Over Vanderbilt Ended
Tennessee’s long winning streak over Vanderbilt came to a close at 11 games Wednesday as the Commodores’ knocked off the Vols, 66-65, at Memorial Gymnasium. The Vols led by two and had possession with 10 seconds left before letting the game get away in the closing seconds. Here’s...
vucommodores.com
Dores Put 78 On SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt was represented by 78 student-athletes on the Fall Academic Honor Roll released by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday. The list includes football, soccer and men’s and women’s cross country student-athletes. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete...
vucommodores.com
Returning to Texas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt returns to Dallas for Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters Classic running Friday through Sunday at the well-known USA Bowl. Two weeks ago the Commodores (58-20) won the Prairie View Invitational in nearby Arlington at the International Training and Research Center. This weekend’s Lady Techsters Classic will be the smallest field of the season on Vanderbilt’s schedule.
vucommodores.com
Single-Game Baseball Tickets on Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Single-game tickets for Vanderbilt baseball are now available to the public following a 48-hour presale for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. Inventory is limited and single-game tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on location and...
vucommodores.com
Lacrosse Promo Schedule
Pride Game: Free Pride Progress flags and rainbow bracelets while supplies last!. Vanderbilt lacrosse beanie giveaway while supplies last. Vanderbilt lacrosse t-shirt giveaway while supplies last. Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Louisville. Morgan’s Message game for mental health awareness. Wednesday, March 8 vs. Penn State. Student/Staff Appreciation Day. Women’s History...
