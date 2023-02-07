ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dores in Hog Heaven

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marnelle Garraud posted a team-high 19 points and added seven rebounds Thursday to lead four Vanderbilt women’s basketball student-athletes in double figures as the Commodores defeated Arkansas 78-70 at Memorial Gymnasium. Ciaja Harbison contributed 16 points, eight assists and four steals, Sacha Washington recorded 16...
Preseason All-SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton were named preseason All-SEC as announced by the league Thursday. Bradfield was named to the first team and Holton earned a spot on the second team. The Commodores were picked third in the SEC East behind Tennessee and Florida. Bradfield...
Memorial Madness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse wanted a signature win, and his Commodores handed him a permanent marker. Tyrin Lawrence’s 3-pointer from the left corner flew true as the buzzer sounded, and Vanderbilt beat No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Pandemonium ensued. It...
Gross Walk-Off Bests Buffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bri Gross notched the overtime game-winner and Nancy Halleron contributed five goals as the Vanderbilt lacrosse team lifted the lid on 2023 with an 11-10 victory over No. 25 Colorado. Gross scored in the closing seconds of the first overtime period after the Commodores forced Colorado...
Coming Back Home for the Music City Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– The Commodores are back in action this weekend to host almost 50 schools for the Music City Challenge at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. This will be the team’s third and final home meet of the indoor season. The Dores had last weekend off,...
Rocky Topped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence sank a 3-point basket from the corner at the buzzer on Wednesday, lifting Vanderbilt men’s basketball to a 66-65 victory over No. 6/5 Tennessee at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points, going 8 of 12 from the field including 3...
Dores Head West for ITA Indoors

Opening Serve: The No. 9-ranked Vanderbilt women’s tennis team will compete against No. 14 Iowa State in the opening round of the ITA Indoor National Championship in Seattle at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday. Competing Schools: No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 1 Texas, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Texas...
Round 2 On Tap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women will be looking to even the score this week when they face two SEC opponents for the second time. In rematches from last month, Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9 SEC) hosts Arkansas (18-7, 5-5 SEC) on Thursday at 8 p.m. (SEC Network) in Memorial Gymnasium and then travels to face rival Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+). Vanderbilt lost to both teams in the first meetings, falling to Tennessee 84-71 at home and Arkansas 84-81 on the road.
Showdown in Nashville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (11-12, 4-6 SEC) VS. #6/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (19-4, 8-1 SEC) Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for fans on game day. Vanderbilt looks for its first win over Tennessee since Feb. 22, 2017. Wednesday is Vandy’s nation-leading fifth game versus a team in the top six in the NET...
Dores Put 78 On SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt was represented by 78 student-athletes on the Fall Academic Honor Roll released by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday. The list includes football, soccer and men’s and women’s cross country student-athletes. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete...
Returning to Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt returns to Dallas for Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters Classic running Friday through Sunday at the well-known USA Bowl. Two weeks ago the Commodores (58-20) won the Prairie View Invitational in nearby Arlington at the International Training and Research Center. This weekend’s Lady Techsters Classic will be the smallest field of the season on Vanderbilt’s schedule.
Single-Game Baseball Tickets on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Single-game tickets for Vanderbilt baseball are now available to the public following a 48-hour presale for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. Inventory is limited and single-game tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on location and...
Lacrosse Promo Schedule

Pride Game: Free Pride Progress flags and rainbow bracelets while supplies last!. Vanderbilt lacrosse beanie giveaway while supplies last. Vanderbilt lacrosse t-shirt giveaway while supplies last. Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Louisville. Morgan’s Message game for mental health awareness. Wednesday, March 8 vs. Penn State. Student/Staff Appreciation Day. Women’s History...
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches

St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are a Florida meeting destination like no other. With the nation’s oldest city, visitors to Florida’s Historic Coast are immersed in the heritage and culture of more than 450 years and a distinctively European feel. Your attendees will enjoy state-of-the-art meeting spaces plus...
