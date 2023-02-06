Read full article on original website
Related
Mets preparing for big player exodus to World Baseball Classic
The Mets’ first official workout of spring training will be next Wednesday, but shortly thereafter will come the inevitable feel of the team’s complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., turning into something of a ghost town. With as many as 12 Mets players headed to the World Baseball Classic, which will take place from March 8-21, manager Buck Showalter is bracing for a potentially abbreviated look at the team he plans to deploy on Opening Day. “We are excited and proud that they are going, but they can’t come back and be way behind,” Showalter said Tuesday in Manhattan at the 43rd...
a-z-animals.com
Major League Baseball Player Finds Treasure Worth Billions
Many are familiar with the fictional story of Jed Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies, a 1960s American television sitcom. Jed lived the hardscrabble life of a poor mountain man in the Ozarks. One day, while hunting to provide food for his family, Jed took a shot at a rabbit but he missed. However, the bullet from his rifle hit the ground and struck oil. Or, as the classic TV theme song says, “Then one day, he was shooting at some food, and up from the ground came a bubblin’ crude.” Jed had struck it rich, and he moved his family from the Ozark Mountains to Beverly Hills in California. Sometimes reality mirrors fiction. While it wasn’t oil that a certain baseball player found on his property, it was something that could make him a billionaire. And, like Jed Clampett’s oil discovery, it was found completely by accident.
MLB gives pitchers OK to call own PitchCom signals in spring training
In yet another nod to technology, Major League Baseball will permit pitchers in spring training to wear wristbands that will let them signal to the catcher what's coming next.
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
Alex Morgan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Transgender Athletes
Alex Morgan supported United States women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn for publishing an op-ed advocating for transgender rights. Sauerbrunn wrote a letter in the Springfield News-Leader opposing a proposed bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports. When The ...
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Trout, Betts, Ohtani among 8 MVPs in World Baseball Classic
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States’ Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Venezuela’s Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve are among eight Major League Baseball MVPs on rosters for next month’s World Baseball Classic. Canada’s Freddie Freeman and the United States’ Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw are on the rosters announced Thursday for the 20-nation tournament, to be played from March 8-21. Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara of the Dominican Republic is also headed to the tournament, to be played in Tokyo; Taichung, Taiwan; Phoenix; and Miami. “We see it as our best tournament ever,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after an owners meeting. “Our pre-sale (is) really strong. Unbelievable group of players. I’m just looking forward to it as a great beginning to our season. Real marketing push surrounding those players and the event.”
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller
Each playing of the World Baseball Classic is a heart-pounding, flag-waving, horn-blaring revival. The melodies are different, the artists arrive and depart the stage, but the passion rhymes. We haven’t heard a sound like this since Jim Leyland and Team USA stood atop the dais at Dodger Stadium six years...
World Baseball Classic: 8 Phillies to play March tournament
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Eight current members of the Philadelphia Phillies were named to rosters in next month's World Baseball Classic. The tournament returns for a fifth edition after it was called off in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.Here is a list of current Phillies who are playing in the WBC.United States: Catcher J.T. Realmuto, left fielder Kyle Schwarber and shortstop Trea Turner; Bryce Harper committed to play last August but Tommy John surgery will force him to miss the tournamentDominican Republic: Reliever Gregory SotoVenezuela: Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and reliever Jose AlvaradoMexico: Starting pitcher Taijuan WalkerIsrael: Catcher Garrett StubbsThe...
MLB
Commissioner foresees Classic as 'our best tournament ever'
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Around the same time World Baseball Classic rosters were being announced on MLB Network Thursday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred opened his media availability at the conclusion of the quarterly Owners' Meetings by expressing his excitement for next month's tournament. With superstars like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: We are the World (Baseball Classic)
It was supposed to take place in 2021 and it’s been six years since the last one, but the fifth World Baseball Classic is just 25 days away. The rosters for all 20 WBC teams were announced last evening. Michael Clair and Thomas Harrington give a quick thumbnail capsule of all 20 teams.
MLB
Pederson, Kremer headline Team Israel's Classic roster
Team Israel qualified for the World Baseball Classic for the first time in 2016 and headed to South Korea with little fanfare or expectations. A team considered underdogs by many then became the Cinderella Story of the early rounds of the 2017 Classic, sweeping through the first round by beating the host Koreans, as well as Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands. Israel beat Cuba in the opening game of the second round in Tokyo before running out of fairy dust and losing two straight to end its run.
MLB
International impact of Negro Leagues featured on 'Undeniable'
The second episode of “Undeniable -- Stories from the Negro Leagues” debuted Wednesday, and it focuses on the influence Negro Leagues players had in fostering a love for baseball around the world. "Undeniable," MLB’s first animated series, tells unique short stories from the historic era of the Negro...
Push-Button Pitching: MLB to Let Pitchers Call Own Signals
Push-button pitching: MLB to let pitchers call own signals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bases loaded, one out, full count and Justin Verlander knows exactly what pitch he wants to throw. Starting this month, he can call it himself. In yet another nod to new technology, Major League Baseball...
MLB
Bogaerts leads impressive Netherlands infield group
The Netherlands is aiming to finally reach the medal stand in the 2023 World Baseball Classic after finishing the past two tournaments in fourth place. Managed by Hensley Meulens, the Netherlands is led by an experienced group of infielders who should be familiar to MLB fans: Xander Bogaerts, Jonathan Schoop, Didi Gregorius and Andrelton Simmons. They will try to advance out of Pool A, which features Cuba, Italy, Panama and Chinese Taipei. The Netherlands and Cuba will face off in the first game of this year’s Classic on March 7 (11 p.m. ET, live on FS1).
NBC Sports
8 Phillies to participate as World Baseball Classic rosters are revealed
Rosters for the World Baseball Classic were officially announced Thursday and eight Phillies players will participate. We already knew J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner would play for Team USA, Gregory Soto would pitch for the Dominican Republic and Garrett Stubs would catch for Israel. Taijuan Walker will also...
Sporting News
World Baseball Classic 2023: MLB team-by-team roster breakdown
There will certainly be changes to just about every team’s roster between today and the start of play — such is the nature of spring training — but this is the starting point, the baseline. Work to find potential replacements has been going on for quite a while already.
MLB
Arozarena, Kirk highlight talented Mexico roster
After early exits in each of the previous two World Baseball Classics, Mexico is back in 2023 with a talent-laden roster that could have the country poised for its deepest WBC run yet. With newcomers such as Julio Urías, Alejandro Kirk, Randy Arozarena, Rowdy Tellez, Patrick Sandoval and Taijuan Walker...
Why MLB antitrust exemption might finally be in jeopardy and how it impacts baseball
Your honor, If it please the court: In the case of Sea Unicorns, et al, v. Manfred’s Looting Billionaires (MLB),
Comments / 0