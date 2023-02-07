Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Drought doom paralyzed California. Now, we’re dumping water into the ocean.
As we entered the fall of 2022 in California, news headlines read of a 1,200-year drought and state agencies warned the current drought from 2020 to 2022 was the driest on record. In a matter of weeks, stories changed to talk of flooding, mudslides, and record rainfall. The New Year...
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
californianewswire.com
Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process
SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
California solar benefits to be slashed by new CPUC regulation
If you don’t have solar, you better get it soon. That’s the mindset shared by several in the solar industry with changes to solar regulation looming.
KSBW.com
From snowpack to groundwater: Here's a look at water supply conditions across California
The first week of February brought only modest amounts of rain and snow but despite that, California's snowpack and many of the state's largest reservoirs are in good shape. According to data tracked by California's Department of Water Resources, the statewide snowpack is at 135% of the average peak. Typically the snowpack peaks in late March to early April.
KABC
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.
According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
Stanford Daily
Turning ‘hurt into change’: CA Attorney General Rob Bonta talks gun violence
California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke at Stanford Law School (SLS) on Thursday, discussing climate legislation, tackling gun violence and proposing pathways to public service. Speaking to an audience of Stanford undergraduates, law students and community members, Bonta rebuked a piece of advice he was given early on in his...
gtgazette.com
February snow survey reflects atmospheric river boost
The Department of Water Resources’ second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station recorded 85.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 33.5 inches, which is 193% of average for the location on Feb. 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water...
ajmc.com
Improved Asthma Symptoms, Air Pollution Linked to Electric Vehicle Use in California
The increasing numbers of people driving electric vehicles in California has been linked to a reduction in respiratory symptoms, such as asthma, and lower levels of air pollution. Drivers choosing zero emission vehicles (ZEVs), otherwise known as battery electric, plug-in hybrid, or hydrogen fuel cell cars, have been increasing in...
mendofever.com
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
Sacramento Observer
Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”
(CBM) – California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
Phys.org
Study shows California counties overseen by a coroner who is also sheriff underreport officer-involved deaths
High-profile incidents of deaths by police officers, such as in the cases of George Floyd in Minneapolis and, more recently, Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, have been lightning rods for social movements demanding systemic change in American policing, with calls for greater accountability and transparency, and equal protection for all.
California voters will decide on a veto referendum to repeal an oil and gas regulation law in 2024
The California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
Jalopnik
California Lawmakers Want to Give You $2,000 Off Your ICE-to-EV Conversion
California is pulling out the stops before the state’s 2035 gas engine ban. The latest move by state officials has some aftermarket backing. KTLA reports that a bill has been proposed that would give residents $2,000 towards the price of converting their gas vehicle to an EV. The bill...
KTLA.com
California’s trees are dying at an alarming rate
Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from the U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California last year “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report states.
utilitydive.com
Sunrun, PG&E to roll out 30-MW virtual power plant to support California grid in the summer
Solar and battery storage provider Sunrun announced plans on Monday to create a 30-MW virtual power plant by enrolling up to 7,500 existing and new rooftop solar and battery systems in Pacific Gas & Electric’s footprint. Storage systems that enroll in the program will be asked to discharge power...
californiaglobe.com
Bill To Repeal California Cruising Ban Introduced In Assembly
A bill to repeal several sections of the California vehicle code to make cruising activities legal statewide for the first time since 1992 was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. According to Assembly Bill 436, authored by Assemblyman David Alvarez (D-San Diego), the authorization for a local authority to adopt...
