According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO