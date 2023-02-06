Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special Needs
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to Life
thatssotampa.com
Detroit Wing Company opening first ever Florida location in Tampa
A Michigan-based wing spot is expanding into the city of Tampa. Detroit Wing Company (DWC) is centered around the company’s passion for the food they serve (and for delivering sweet heat to diner). DWC currently offers 20+ signature chef-driven sauces made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. In the past, DWC has been named “Best Wings in Michigan” by national outlets such as Buzzfeed, Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, and MSNBC. They’re ready to open their first ever Florida spot at 5006 E Fowler Avenue on February 18.
thatssotampa.com
Adventure Island water park reopens in March, and will debut an interactive splash zone
Adventure Island, Tampa’s Premier water oark, will open for the 2023 season on March 4 with the park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka Shores, opening in later in the month. The new splash and play zone, located in the heart of Adventure Island, will feature an area with 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure bound to entertain and engage even the youngest of guests. Shaka-Laka Shores will greet guests as they enter the park and showcase the waterpark’s overarching tropical paradise theme.
995qyk.com
14 Valentine’s Day Specials Around Tampa Bay
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Whether you celebrate with your boo, your friends, or just yourself, here are some ways to celebrate around Tampa Bay. Many fancy restaurants around the Bay area are offering special V-Day plans! Whether it’s a prefix dinner or a themed event, there are lots of ways to celebrate. The tough part is, which place are you going to choose? Whatever you choose to do, make sure you book a reservation to avoid any long wait times. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, some of these specials or events take place over the weekend. Maybe before your date, check out our ideas for free dates ideas around Tampa Bay.
thatssotampa.com
New Water Street Tampa market brings 50 vendors to the neighborhood
A new monthly fresh market series debuted in the Water Street Tampa neighborhood in January 2023. The first market kicked off the neighborhood’s robust 2023 community programming. This huge market hosts more than 50 local food and wellness-focused vendors and artisans. The Market will provide residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the balanced lifestyle available in Tampa’s newest live-work-play destination. Water Street’s event is made in partnership with Tampa Bay Markets. Those interested in vending can inquire online here.
thatssotampa.com
The Florida Aquarium in Tampa nominated for Best Aquarium in America
The Florida Aquarium is our happy place — and the center for education, enrichment, and environmental protection is nominated for Best Aquarium in America by USA Today 10Best experts. Those interested in voting can do so online. “One of the top aquariums in the South, the Florida Aquarium displays...
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Get your groove on: a guide to the best record stores in Tampa Bay, FL
We're just scratching the surface.
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks
Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
thatssotampa.com
Adnoraf, a new elite Tampa supper club, opening in Hyde Park Village
Two years after launching the wildly popular DIY Dessert boutique The Cake Drip in Hyde Park Village, Faronda Davis is back with something new for foodies and influencers in the city of Tampa. The Adnoraf, which was co-created with her spouse Steven Davis, is a member-based supper club and social house, according to a release.
espnswfl.com
New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa
The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
The 9th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ festival heads to downtown Tampa next weekend
$45 general admission tickets are on sale now.
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
thatssotampa.com
Bosphorous Turkish restaurant opening at The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel
The Shops at Wiregrass is a hotspot for dining and retail in the Tampa Bay region. Its always anticipated Fresh Market is also a must attend event for those on the hunt for good produce. 2023 will be another banner year for new arrivals, one key debut is the expansion of Bosphorous, a restaurant renowned for its Turkish cuisine. They currently operate two restaurants in Orlando, one in Winter Garden, and another in Winter Park.
thatssotampa.com
Groundbreaking for 50-acre Gas Worx development in Ybor City set for March
Gas Worx is one of the biggest development stories in Tampa. An official groundbreaking for the 50-acre Ybor City development will be held on March 6. Speakers at the event will include Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the founder and CEO of KETTLER Bob Kettler, and others. Gas Worx is a joint venture between Darryl Shaw and KETTLER.
destinationtampabay.com
City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market
The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
thatssotampa.com
The Best Chicken Wing Spots in Tampa, according to our readers
Tampa has some phenomenal spots for chicken wings. We put out a call to our readers to let us know their favorite spots for wings in the city. There were some clear favorites, and the voting left us salivating. Below you’ll find the top wing spots in Tampa in order of the number of votes they received. For this list, we’re including the top 7 spots submitted to us. Don’t see your favorite Tampa wing spot listed? Let us know your favorite via email. We want to experience as many great Tampa restaurants as we can.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
