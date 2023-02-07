Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Northern California Starting February 17th, 2023National Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood High is a war zone!
There have been gang fights ALL day here at Inglewood High School and something needs to be done. One in the 11 a.m. hour; a kid got on campus and had a knife, and pulled it out during that fight. Despite the presence of the entire IUSD PD (we currently...
Brandon Tsay, who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, among SoCal guests invited to State of the Union
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday, and several notable figures in Southern California will be in attendance.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
pasadenanow.com
Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman
On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
uscannenbergmedia.com
California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?
Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences, Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery
In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Santa Monica Mirror
Woman Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of Four-Year-Old on Santa Monica Beach
A woman attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy on Santa Monica Beach this week. According to Santa Monica Police Department Public, around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to assist Los Angeles County Lifeguards regarding an attempted child abduction on the 2400 block of the beach, near Hollister Avenue.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
pasadenanow.com
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
