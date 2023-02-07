Read full article on original website
OC COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable, but deaths in January double
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as last week, but the county logged 45 more related fatalities, doubling the death toll for January, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. There were 182 patients hospitalized as of...
State awards $196 million for multi-family housing projects in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state is awarding a combined $196 million to multifamily housing projects across Los Angeles County, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of an effort by the state to overhaul the process for housing grants. The state announced more than $825 million in funding to 58 communities, which is expected to build 9,550 homes. The projects are expected to benefit around 187,500 people in total.
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike up
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily...
Tiny home site opens in Sun Valley, expected to house 161 residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new tiny home site expected to support 161 formerly unhoused Angelenos opened in Sun Valley Thursday. The Branford Village, formerly the site of an encampment, will become an interim housing project with 161 beds and other amenities and resources, according to officials. Alexis Wesson,...
LA County logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,103 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, along with 14 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,683,859. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health are...
LAMP Lodge permanent supportive housing opens in Skid Row
LOS ANGELES — With a homeless population of about 17,000, Skid Row is, like so many other parts of the city, in desperate need of permanent supportive housing. On Thursday, the area took a small but significant step toward making a dent in one of Los Angeles’ most entrenched enclaves for people experiencing homelessness when it opened the LAMP Lodge.
LA Council seeks reports on bus driver shortage, impact on transit services
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the LA Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
OC Animal Care: Adopt dogs 25 pounds and larger for free
TUSTIN, Calif. — OC Animal Care is sponsoring another month of free adoptions for dogs 25 pounds or more, hoping to capitalize on a strong January. The shelter is waiving adoption fees for February following a similar promotion last month, which helped usher out 119 dogs. The shelter encourages...
