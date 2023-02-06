Candice LeRae took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the sad news that her grandfather, Dawson, passed away late last week. She wrote,. “Friday I woke up to the heartbreaking news that my Grandpa had passed. It’s been hard to put into words the sadness I’ve felt over the weekend. My grandpa supported my love for wrestling since I was a little girl. He recorded PPVs for me and my brothers, brought the VHS to my dad at work on Monday, and then my brothers and I excitedly waited for my dad got home to watch it before Monday night Raw.

2 DAYS AGO