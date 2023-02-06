Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
ewrestlingnews.com
New UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Dates In Las Vegas & Los Angeles
WWE has announced some additional stops for its popular UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA ahead of WrestleMania 39. The show featuring The Undertaker will take place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae’s Grandfather Passes Away
Candice LeRae took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the sad news that her grandfather, Dawson, passed away late last week. She wrote,. “Friday I woke up to the heartbreaking news that my Grandpa had passed. It’s been hard to put into words the sadness I’ve felt over the weekend. My grandpa supported my love for wrestling since I was a little girl. He recorded PPVs for me and my brothers, brought the VHS to my dad at work on Monday, and then my brothers and I excitedly waited for my dad got home to watch it before Monday night Raw.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (2/10/23)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Note On Issues With AAA And AEW Following Triplemania
There are reportedly issues between AAA and AEW following FTR’s tag team title loss to Dralistico and Dragon Lee at Triplemania. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the issue stems from FTR dropping the titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. Tony Khan knew about Dragon Lee’s contract negotiations with WWE, but he okay’ed the booking decision because he thought FTR would be losing to Dralistico and RUSH. Since RUSH is a contracted AEW talent, Khan had no issue with the booking idea.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Worked With Lanny Poffo A Month Prior To The Latter’s Passing
On February 2nd, Lanny Poffo passed away due to heart failure at the age of 68. The news was brought to light by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. On his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his condolences for Poffo’s family while noting that The Genius had met the 5-time WCW Champion to film for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” about a month prior to his passing. Booker T said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Piper Niven Reflects On Her Time Away From Wrestling
Piper Niven made her return this past month at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, where she dropped the Doudrop name. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino, Niven discussed stepping away from the ring at the end of 2022 due to heart issues following a bad case of COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Friday Night SmackDown Headed To The O2 In London
WWE has announced that SmackDown will take place at The O2 Arena on Friday, June 30 – the night before its Money In The Bank premium live event emanates from the same location. It will be the first time that SmackDown will air live and in primetime from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (2/9/23)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. -Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside. -Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins: ‘The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair & Becky Lynch’
In recent years, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have feuded over “The Man” nickname as Lynch started using the moniker during her rise in WWE. For Flair, he has been calling himself that for decades. At one point, he had the trademark rights to it before selling it to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Baron Corbin Responds To George Kittle Saying He’s Available For WrestleMania 39
NFL star George Kittle went viral for hitting his Pro Bowl teammate Kyle Juszczyk with a Rock Bottom. Immediately after the video went viral on social media, Kittle tweeted that he is available for WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and 2nd. Kittle wrote:. “@WWE I am available April 1st and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star For Tonight’s SmackDown
Ronda Rousey may be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Pwinsider is reporting that several fans have spotted Rousey in Connecticut, where the show is taking place tonight. Mike Johnson wrote, “We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they’ve spotted Ronda Rousey, so it would appear...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Begin Filming For Hulu Reality Series
During the 2022 third-quarter earnings call, WWE CEO Nick Khan announced that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford would be starring in an upcoming series airing on Hulu in 2023. In a recent interview with Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation, an excited Belair stated that the filming began during Royal Rumble 2023 weekend, and the same footage would be used as content for the inaugural episode. She said,
