The Renton City Council is committed to our Business Plan statement to “support planned growth and influence decisions to foster environmental sustainability.” To that end, we agree that the recycling of any product or material is an important aspect of sustainability. Asphalt production and recycling are no exceptions, so we trust that King County will work on appropriately siting such a facility in our region and mitigating its impacts.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO