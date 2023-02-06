ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Renton’s Ted Rodriguez earns Key to the City

During the recent Renton City Council meeting, Mayor Armondo Pavone presented Renton resident and community leader Ted Rodriguez with the Key to the City and designated Feb. 6 as Ted Rodriguez Day. Rodriguez has been a constant fixture in the community since opening Torero’s Mexican Restaurant in Renton in 1979....
Renton City Council president raises concerns about proposed SR 169 asphalt plant | Letters

The Renton City Council is committed to our Business Plan statement to “support planned growth and influence decisions to foster environmental sustainability.” To that end, we agree that the recycling of any product or material is an important aspect of sustainability. Asphalt production and recycling are no exceptions, so we trust that King County will work on appropriately siting such a facility in our region and mitigating its impacts.
Renton girls move on to league champonship

The Renton Redhawks girls basketball team advanced to the 2A KingCo championship for the second year in a row after a win over Foster 50-30 Feb. 7. The girls are now on a four-game win streak dating back to Jan. 25 and it is their second longest of the season.
Renton home burglaries caught on camera likely connected, police say

Over the weekend, Renton police responded to two separate, but similar burglaries caught on home surveillance cameras. “Both houses were completely dark,” said Cyndie Morris of the Renton Police Department. “They’re looking for clues that nobody is inside.”. Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Renton police...
