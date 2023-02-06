The Road to WrestleMania 39 contest is back over at Smark Out Moment and this time around, it all revolves around the Rhodes family. Sponsored by Fun, three winners will be chosen at random to receive a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! vinyl figure to celebrate the journey Cody Rhodes is on to (hopefully) dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

2 DAYS AGO