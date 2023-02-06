Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
ewrestlingnews.com
Friday Night SmackDown Headed To The O2 In London
WWE has announced that SmackDown will take place at The O2 Arena on Friday, June 30 – the night before its Money In The Bank premium live event emanates from the same location. It will be the first time that SmackDown will air live and in primetime from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite Results February 8, 2023
Hello and welcome to AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite brought to you by eWrestlingNews.com. AEW Dynamite is coming live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Bryan Danielson will face Rush to earn his shot at AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF. Konosuke Takeashita has his chance to earn...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/10/23)
WWE invades the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. – Intercontinental Championship Number One...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of NXT Level Up, including a main event bout featuring Scrypts facing off against Axiom in the main event. You can check out the lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Scrypts vs. Axiom. * Tank Ledger vs. Kale...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Piper Niven Reflects On Her Time Away From Wrestling
Piper Niven made her return this past month at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, where she dropped the Doudrop name. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino, Niven discussed stepping away from the ring at the end of 2022 due to heart issues following a bad case of COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More
Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
ewrestlingnews.com
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (2/10/23)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Win a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! – Road to WrestleMania 39 Contest
The Road to WrestleMania 39 contest is back over at Smark Out Moment and this time around, it all revolves around the Rhodes family. Sponsored by Fun, three winners will be chosen at random to receive a Dusty Rhodes Funko Pop! vinyl figure to celebrate the journey Cody Rhodes is on to (hopefully) dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bron Breakker: Roman Reigns Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
WWE NXT Champion Bon Breakker has said he considers Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be the greatest of all time. Reigns has been unstoppable since turning heel in August 2020 and had several World Championship reigns to his name as a babyface. When asked about the Tribal Chief...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona: ‘WWE Fought Me On The Zack Ryder Trademark’
In late 2022, Matt Cardona was trying to get the trademark rights to his old WWE ring name, Zack Ryder. However, Cardona announced on Twitter last month that while he tried to secure the name, it got denied. Cardona explained what happened while appearing on Jason Powell’s Pro Wrestling Boom...
