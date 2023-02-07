NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause kicks off its 15th annual two-day charity event with Bacon Night, sponsored by Irpino Avin Hawkins Law Firm and Just Winging It, presented by Tabasco, on Friday, March 31, at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. “We expect untold pounds of bacon this year, probably Guinness World Record amounts,” said Becker Hall, executive director and co-founder of Hogs for the Cause. “Our Friday night event is getting even bigger, and the teams continue to outdo themselves, all in the name of fun, or maybe it’s the bragging rights, but either way, the real winners are the families we help.” Teams of amateurs and professionals will craft and sell their unique bacon and wing dishes alongside BBQ samples. Bacon Night offers a friendly competition while national and regional bands entertain throughout the evening. The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. General admission tickets to Bacon Night are $50, or $80 to be a Friday Judge. All ticket options are now available at hogsfest.org.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO