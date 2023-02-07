Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Miss River Reinvigorates Weekend Jazz Brunch
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Just in time for Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, Miss River at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans reinvigorates its buzzy weekend brunch with new menu items and a Jazz band every Saturday and Sunday starting Saturday, Feb. 11. The hotel’s signature lobby-level restaurant – affectionately known as Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter” to New Orleans – gives guests another reason to celebrate with a new bloody mary bar and a decadent family-style dining experience as guests take in the spirited sounds of a local jazz trio.
myneworleans.com
Mardi Gras is Celebrated at the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, along with its venues (the Hotel’s signature restaurant Café Normandie, the lobby lounge named Kilroy’s Bar and Lounge, rooftop bar Rosie’s on the Roof and Provisions, a marketplace ideal for grab-and-go options), will be offering special Mardi Gras options for its local and visiting guests.
myneworleans.com
Third annual Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway will return to Treme Feb. 15
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Returning for a third year, the Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway to give away 500 jambalaya kits to help food insecure locals celebrate the culture of Carnival. Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis and Jazz Drummer Shannon Powell aka “King of Treme” will be...
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
myneworleans.com
Hotel Fontenot Expands, Adds Space for Weddings
The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot announced a major expansion to the hotel that not only adds over 12,000 square feet to the footprint, but also another local option for couples to say, “I Do”. Earlier this week, the hotel announced in a press release the opening of three main event areas, plus a terrace — ideal for a wedding ceremony — overlooking Tchoupitoulas Street.
myneworleans.com
Thursdays at Twilight in City Park Return March 2
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting Thursday, March 2, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight return to the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. Music lovers of all ages and genres are invited to enjoy an array...
myneworleans.com
Hogs for the Cause Kicks Off with Bacon & Wings Night
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause kicks off its 15th annual two-day charity event with Bacon Night, sponsored by Irpino Avin Hawkins Law Firm and Just Winging It, presented by Tabasco, on Friday, March 31, at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. “We expect untold pounds of bacon this year, probably Guinness World Record amounts,” said Becker Hall, executive director and co-founder of Hogs for the Cause. “Our Friday night event is getting even bigger, and the teams continue to outdo themselves, all in the name of fun, or maybe it’s the bragging rights, but either way, the real winners are the families we help.” Teams of amateurs and professionals will craft and sell their unique bacon and wing dishes alongside BBQ samples. Bacon Night offers a friendly competition while national and regional bands entertain throughout the evening. The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. General admission tickets to Bacon Night are $50, or $80 to be a Friday Judge. All ticket options are now available at hogsfest.org.
WDSU
Covington Walmart throws Mardi Gras parade
COVINGTON, La. — Carnival is in the air, even when you are making groceries. The Covington Walmart held an epic Mardi Gras parade on Thursday. Video posted to social media showed Walmart employees, St. Tammany First Responders, and even St. Paul's Marching band marching through the aisles of the store.
NOLA.com
Covington Carnival ball celebrates 'Four Seasons'
The Mystic Krewe of Covington gathered to celebrate "The Four Seasons" at its 71st tableau and ball at the Covington Loins Club earlier in the Carnival season. Members danced into the ballroom to traditional Carnival music. Then the captain appeared from a cloud of red smoke and sounded his golden whistle to mark the beginning of the tableau.
myneworleans.com
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces 2023 Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music Concert Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 edition of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart St.
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
myneworleans.com
Baldwin & Co. New “Book Club,” Endorsement From Oprah’s Book Club
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore picked up a high-profile endorsement from the Oprah’s Book Club, the famously known reading club from Oprah Winfrey. Nearly 20 years ago, Oprah Winfrey created Oprah’s Book Club, and since then, 98 titles have earned her coveted stamp of approval. Since 1996, Oprah’s Book Club has selected books that engender conversation, spark enlightenment, help launch emerging authors, and reacquaint us with the already prominent. Baldwin & Co. is the preeminent independently owned bookstore of the Southeast United States, located in New Orleans. Through the power of books, we are increasing individuals’ ability to improve their lives and achieve economic independence. We work to eradicate the root causes of poverty, eliminate discrimination, increase access to opportunity, and combat the racism that underlies inequity.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
myneworleans.com
Children’s Hospital’s 41st Sugarplum Ball to Raise $1 Million in Support of its Mission
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On the evening of Saturday, March 18, friends and supporters of Children’s Hospital New Orleans will celebrate the 41st annual Sugarplum Ball, entitled Somewhere Beyond The Sea. The fundraiser, presented by LEMOINE, will be set at the River City Ballroom and Plaza at Mardi Gras World.
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.S
Since 1886, five generations of Monteleones have dedicated themselves to making their hotel a sparkling jewel in the heart of the French Quarter. The high-rise building that sits majestically at the foot of Royal street embodies history, luxury, and uniqueness. Its strategic position offers guests the best point of departure to all the amazing places in New Orleans. Small wonder they say that the French Quarter begins in the lobby of Hotel Monteleone.
