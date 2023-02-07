ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Related
myneworleans.com

Mardi Gras is Celebrated at the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, along with its venues (the Hotel’s signature restaurant Café Normandie, the lobby lounge named Kilroy’s Bar and Lounge, rooftop bar Rosie’s on the Roof and Provisions, a marketplace ideal for grab-and-go options), will be offering special Mardi Gras options for its local and visiting guests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Thursdays at Twilight in City Park Return March 2

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting Thursday, March 2, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight return to the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. Music lovers of all ages and genres are invited to enjoy an array...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Hotel Fontenot Expands, Adds Space for Weddings

The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot announced a major expansion to the hotel that not only adds over 12,000 square feet to the footprint, but also another local option for couples to say, “I Do”. Earlier this week, the hotel announced in a press release the opening of three main event areas, plus a terrace — ideal for a wedding ceremony — overlooking Tchoupitoulas Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

My Favorite Souvenir Is The Smell Of This New Orleans Hotel

Walking into Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood, it’s hard to not be overtaken by the beauty and grandness of the place, which is a beautifully restored 19th-century Catholic church, schoolhouse, convent, and rectory. There’s a stunning pair of wood staircases, a parlor swathed in yards of gingham fabric, a tiny jewel box of a bar that feels like discovering a wonderful surprise. But the main thought that went through my mind was: “This place smells GOOD.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)

Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
METAIRIE, LA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA

If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
MANDEVILLE, LA
tastecooking.com

Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?

New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Playa Bowls Opens on Magazine Street

You may need to wear sunglasses when you see these bowls. Playa Bowls opened in the former Pinkberry space at 5601 Magazine Street in order to serve heaping smoothie bowls, freshly-pressed juices, and more. It started in Belmar, New Jersey where surfing is a way of life. Playa Bowls took off with those who love healthy eating or just want a picture-perfect snack. As the brand took off, local entrepreneur Jordan VanGeffen brought Playa Bowls to Baton Rouge and eventually Lafayette and Metairie. Finally, Jordan knew it was time to branch out to New Orleans when he heard that Pinkberry was shutting down here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
HARAHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

Krewe of Houma’s to host Mardi Gras Extravaganza

Throw on your best Mardi Gras outfit and join the Krewe of Houmas for their Mardi Gras Extravaganza on February 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. following their parade at 12:30 p.m.!. “We are the only club to really host this type of event,” said Houmas member and Extravaganza captain John Casey. The Krewe of Houmas will ride on the Houma Westside route at 12:30 p.m. on February 21. Following their outdoor parade, the entire parade will ride again through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for participants to enjoy. The parade will culminate in a toast to the Krewe of Houmas 2023 King.
HOUMA, LA

