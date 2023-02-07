Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Third annual Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway will return to Treme Feb. 15
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Returning for a third year, the Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway to give away 500 jambalaya kits to help food insecure locals celebrate the culture of Carnival. Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis and Jazz Drummer Shannon Powell aka “King of Treme” will be...
myneworleans.com
Mardi Gras is Celebrated at the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, along with its venues (the Hotel’s signature restaurant Café Normandie, the lobby lounge named Kilroy’s Bar and Lounge, rooftop bar Rosie’s on the Roof and Provisions, a marketplace ideal for grab-and-go options), will be offering special Mardi Gras options for its local and visiting guests.
myneworleans.com
Thursdays at Twilight in City Park Return March 2
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting Thursday, March 2, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight return to the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. Music lovers of all ages and genres are invited to enjoy an array...
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
myneworleans.com
Hotel Fontenot Expands, Adds Space for Weddings
The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot announced a major expansion to the hotel that not only adds over 12,000 square feet to the footprint, but also another local option for couples to say, “I Do”. Earlier this week, the hotel announced in a press release the opening of three main event areas, plus a terrace — ideal for a wedding ceremony — overlooking Tchoupitoulas Street.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
The Daily South
My Favorite Souvenir Is The Smell Of This New Orleans Hotel
Walking into Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood, it’s hard to not be overtaken by the beauty and grandness of the place, which is a beautifully restored 19th-century Catholic church, schoolhouse, convent, and rectory. There’s a stunning pair of wood staircases, a parlor swathed in yards of gingham fabric, a tiny jewel box of a bar that feels like discovering a wonderful surprise. But the main thought that went through my mind was: “This place smells GOOD.”
NOLA.com
2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)
Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Barkus will bring 1,000-plus canines, and their people, to the Quarter: See map, times
More than 1,000 dogs will join the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in celebrating 30 years of parading through the French Quarter with the theme "Top Dogs: Barkus to the Rescue" on Sunday (Feb. 12) as they continue their mission of having fun and helping homeless pets get adopted. The pre-parade...
Humane society adopting parade horses after Carnival season ends
NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewes bands and performers march throughout the city during Carnival. But there are others who also roll and add a special touch to the parades, horses. Many of the parade horses are held at Cascade Stables, but they don’t live in New Orleans year-round....
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
myneworleans.com
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces 2023 Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music Concert Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 edition of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart St.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mandeville, LA
If you’re looking for a place where nature meets the modern world, then Mandeville, Louisiana, is the place to go. You won’t be beholden to just hopping around shops and entertainment centers—not when the view is worth the trip's price. Aside from that, there are many opportunities...
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
whereyat.com
Playa Bowls Opens on Magazine Street
You may need to wear sunglasses when you see these bowls. Playa Bowls opened in the former Pinkberry space at 5601 Magazine Street in order to serve heaping smoothie bowls, freshly-pressed juices, and more. It started in Belmar, New Jersey where surfing is a way of life. Playa Bowls took off with those who love healthy eating or just want a picture-perfect snack. As the brand took off, local entrepreneur Jordan VanGeffen brought Playa Bowls to Baton Rouge and eventually Lafayette and Metairie. Finally, Jordan knew it was time to branch out to New Orleans when he heard that Pinkberry was shutting down here.
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Houma’s to host Mardi Gras Extravaganza
Throw on your best Mardi Gras outfit and join the Krewe of Houmas for their Mardi Gras Extravaganza on February 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. following their parade at 12:30 p.m.!. “We are the only club to really host this type of event,” said Houmas member and Extravaganza captain John Casey. The Krewe of Houmas will ride on the Houma Westside route at 12:30 p.m. on February 21. Following their outdoor parade, the entire parade will ride again through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for participants to enjoy. The parade will culminate in a toast to the Krewe of Houmas 2023 King.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
