Jersey City, NJ

Partial wall collapse shuts down part of JFK Boulevard in Jersey City

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A partial wall collapse along John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City is expected to impact the evening commute with delays between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place.

The wall gave away in an abandoned lot, so no one was hurt. It was at the site of what was once an AC Chevrolet dealership. The wall was part of a cement wall leading up to JFK Boulevard that was held in place with supports. The roadway is now shut down in the area.

There was a concern for the bridge along JFK Boulevard heading over Route 139, but News 12 has been told that it has been inspected and is secure.

Engineers will be brought in to figure out how to secure the wall so that it does not continue to crumble.

People who live in the area say that they heard the wall fall. Tim Gillani says he heard a big thud from inside his home on Skillman Avenue.

“I think it was a construction nightmare. They had a wall supporting the road and then some beams supporting the wall and the beams gave way this morning and the whole wall came tumbling down,” Gillani says.

This site is being cleared for a brand-new high-rise apartment complex.

Jersey City officials say that the roadway will be closed at least through Tuesday's morning rush hour. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

