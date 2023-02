ROCKTON—With just 20 seconds left, the Belvidere North boys basketball team had just hit a 3-pointer to take a 50-48 lead over Hononegah. After a timeout, junior Isaiah Houi moved down the court looking for a shooter. He tossed it to senior Adam Steege, who gave it back to Houi. The Indians only had one guy in mind for this moment: junior Cole Warren. ...

ROCKTON, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO