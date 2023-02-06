Read full article on original website
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
Men's Hoops Drops Road Battle to No. 14/12 Baylor
WACO, Texas – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped a hard-fought battle to No. 14/12 Baylor 82-72 on Wednesday night at Ferrell Center. Grant Sherfield scored a team-high 15 points and tallied seven assists. Sherfield recorded his 500th career assist on a Jacob Groves 3-pointer in the first half. Milos Uzan...
Sooners Add Transfer Daleigh Ellison
NORMAN — New Oklahoma head volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield announced the addition of Texas State transfer Daleigh Ellison (DAY-lee) for the 2023 season. Ellison, a 5-11 outside hitter, has joined the Sooners this semester after playing the last three seasons at Texas State. "We are really excited to add...
OU Softball: Game One of Red River Series Moved to Oklahoma City
The first game of the conference series between the two rivals will now take place at the home of the Women's College World Series.
Oklahoma Catcher Kinzie Hansen Will Miss Opening Weekend After 'Little Mishap'
The OU senior posted on Instagram that she had an appendix problem and will miss the Sooners' season-opening event at the Mark Campbell Invitational.
Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime
WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
Game One of OU-Texas Moved to OKC, Single Game Tickets on Sale Feb. 10
NORMAN — The Oklahoma softball program and USA Softball announced Wednesday the Friday night game of the Oklahoma vs. Texas series on March 31 at 6 p.m. CT will be moved from Marita Hynes Field in Norman to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. The second and third games of the series will still be played in Norman on Saturday (11 a.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).
Oklahoma Softball: Why Patty Gasso Says Tough Schedule Provides 'Competitive Advantage'
Oklahoma was looking to bolster its schedule in pursuit of a third straight national championship, and Patty Gasso did just that.
Sooners Sweep MPSF Weekly Awards
NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team swept Mountain Pacific Sports Federation weekly awards this week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Junior Zach Nunez was named Gymnast of the Week, junior Dan Simmons was named Specialist of the Week and freshman Ignacio Yockers was named Freshman of the Week.
Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country
It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
Williams on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
NORMAN – Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, it was revealed on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the...
High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score
Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OU’s Lloyd Noble Center Earns Sensory Inclusive Certification
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday it has partnered with nonprofit KultureCity to make Lloyd Noble Center and all the events and programs the venue hosts sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue who visit Lloyd Noble Center.
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
This Four Story Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Oklahoma has many unique dining experiences that are well-known and loved. From famous steakhouses to historic cafes, chances are you’ve experienced some great food if you’ve been to the Sooner State. Especially in Oklahoma City, where there are so many iconic restaurants to try. A newer addition to...
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
Traffic stop leads police to find 123 pounds of meth
A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to a massive drug bust, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
