Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northland FAN 106.5

Super Bowl: Just Another Sunday in Minnesota

For most football fans, this Sunday should serve as the climactic finish to an exciting NFL season. Even for football casuals, or those who couldn’t care less about the sport, Sunday can be a big day. Bring on the parties full of nachos, wings, and beer!. There’s no question...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Sang With Kelly Clarkson At NFL Honors

A composite of most things the non-Vikings world knows about Kirk Cousins made an appearance on the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and it was...something. Wrapped in a pile of gold chains, ala Kirko Chainz from the viral postgame photos this season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins strolled out on the stage toward the end of the NFL Honors ceremony to make a quick appearance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Northland FAN 106.5

What A Guy! Adam Thielen Takes Time To Greet Minnesota Vikings Fans At Pro-Am

Isn't it nice when a celebrity is just as nice as you'd hope they would be? That's what a handful of Vikings fans were feeling when they spotted Adam Thielen teeing off at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament features professional athletes and celebrities playing along with PGA players. It's one of the most fun golf events of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
