Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
Dominate Effort Lifts Ducks over Trojans
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon played one of their most complete games of the season, defeating USC 78-60 on Thursday night in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks shot over 50 percent from the field, making 89 percent of free throws on the night. With 16:29 left in the first half, the game was tied at 6-6, the last time Oregon would not hold the lead in the contest. The Ducks built a double-digit lead with a 13-0 run, and would lead for the remaining 38 minutes and 15 seconds of the contest.?
Only One Question Matters Down the Stretch for Husky Hoops
These days there’s one burning question that’s on everyone’s mind with regards to Husky men’s basketball. We all know it. Do I even have to say it?. It’s what’s the fastest way to get across state lines so that I can legally bet my life savings on Washington +40,000 to win the national title this season at DraftKings? (note: do not, I repeat, do not do that. Although if you want to visit DK for other reasons, by all means.)
Buffs Begin Three-Game Road Swing At Utah Saturday
THE SEASON: Colorado is 14-11 overall and in seventh place in the Pac-12 Conference at 6-8 after gaining a sweep of the Bay Area schools at home last week. The Buffaloes cruised to a pair of double-digit wins, taking down California 59-46 on Feb. 2 and then Stanford, 84-62, on Feb. 5.
BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out
Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:. This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT&NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC?
Recruiting Roundup: A welcome change of pace with QB recruiting
Now that the tepid and somewhat disappointing 2023 recruiting cycle has finally been laid to rest, the Michigan Wolverines can fully turn their attention to the 2024 and 2025 classes. Michigan’s 2024 class is currently the seventh-best in the nation according to 247Sports — and it could stay that way...
Women’s Basketball: Purdue Takes Down Rutgers 68-54
Purdue Boilermakers women's basketball, Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball, Purdue Football. Purdue wasn’t going to let the IU loss bring them down as the went on the road and defeated Rutgers 68-54. The Boilers have now won 4 of their last 5 games and are on a 4 game road-win streak. The Boilers dominated the boards out-rebounding the Scarlet Knights 40-32. They racked up 20 assists, 7 blocks and 7 steals while shooting 46% from the field.
No. 7 Duke Hits the Road for Jacksonville Saturday
Duke hits the road for the first time this season sporting a 2-0 record. The Blue Devils have scored 39 goals in their first two outings, while allowing just 15. Duke is outshooting opponents 54-36 overall in the two games. ¡ Jacksonville opened its 2023 campaign with a tough 12-7...
Bobcats Power Past Southern Miss, 69-52
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State outscored Southern Miss 25-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats took down the Lady Eagles on the road at Reed Green Coliseum on Thursday by a score of 69-52. The Bobcats (17-7, 9-4 Sun Belt) beat one of the teams they were locked in a five-way tie with for second in the Sun Belt standings entering Thursday by outrebounding the Lady Eagles (15-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) by a 35-19 margin and using an offensive performance in the second half that saw the Bobcats shoot 53.3 percent from the field (16-of-30).
Ole Miss Baseball 2023 Preview: Can any freshman step up right away?
The Ole Miss baseball title defense is set to kick off in only one more week. Goosebumps, folks. The Cup has already looked at who is returning and the transfers, but are there any freshman poised to have a big year like Hunter Elliott did?. According to Perfect Game, Ole...
Naas Cunningham no longer considering Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is starting to hone in on recruits in the class of 2024. With Ian Jackson now committed to North Carolina, another five-star wing is off the board. That player is Naas Cunningham. The Overtime Elite star picked up an offer from Kentucky just under a...
Report: Hawks send Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, second rounds picks to Rockets for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews
The Atlanta Hawks remained active ahead of the trade deadline, as Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports the Hawks have traded Frank Kaminsky and Justin Holiday along with two second round picks to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews. Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to...
Hawks in the NBA - Garza Rising
Luka Garza has his best stretch as a pro, while Keegan slumps, then immediately breaks out for a career-high. Let’s go!. We’re going to start with Luka. After some up-and-down playing time and a brief stop back in Des Moines, Luka returned to the Timberwolves and had his best 3-game stretch in the NBA.
