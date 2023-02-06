ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
Ujwal Sharma

Netflix's Subscriber Base Takes a Hit: What's Behind the Drop?

Netflix is a streaming giant that has been leading the online entertainment industry for several years. The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded to over 190 countries. Despite its widespread success, Netflix has faced some challenges in recent years, including a decline in subscribers. In this article, we'll examine the reasons why Netflix is losing subscribers.
theblock.co

Crypto Twitter pokes fun at Twitter, on Twitter, amid reports of problems

Crypto Twitter took to the social network on Wednesday afternoon to poke fun at the service amid reports of an outage that prevented some users from posting. Twitter said it’s working to fix the problem. Crypto Twitter took to the social network on Wednesday afternoon to poke fun at...
wegotthiscovered.com

Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
Popular Science

Twitter announced some new features, then temporarily crashed

Twitter announced the latest phase in its ongoing attempt to sell users on a premium subscription tier—4,000 character tweets, and half the ads. But yesterday’s impending Twitter Blue perks were literally lost within many users’ timelines, as some of the social media platform’s basic functions collapsed for roughly an hour-and-a-half.
Mediaite

‘You Guys Censored Harvard-Educated Doctors!’ House Republican Rails at Twitter Exec Over ‘Blacklist’ of Covid Critics

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) laid into a former Twitter executive at a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday over censorship on the social media platform. The hearing was primarily focused on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and Twitter’s temporary suspension of the New York Post after publishing a report on the laptop. A number of Republicans cited Twitter Files reports when asking about censorship at Twitter, including Mace who pushed the point that Twitter executives were censoring people they were not qualified to censor.
dexerto.com

GTA Online players blast Rockstar as “outrageous” hacks are still ruining everything

GTA Online players remain furious with Rockstar Games as the game is still pretty unplayable despite the recent security patch aimed at combatting hackers. Just like plenty of other games, GTA Online has always had issues with hackers. They’ve always had the ability to troll other players, and many would, typically turning their foes into other items or making it rain – literally – with bags of money.
TechCrunch

Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
Android Authority

How to hide likes on Facebook

Keep your likes to yourself in a few simple steps. When you like or react to a post, that information becomes available to the masses. Anyone who can see that post can see who responds to it and how many reactions it has accumulated. If you are the person who owns the post — meaning it came from your account — you can choose whether or not to display that information. Let’s review how to hide likes on Facebook.
dexerto.com

Respawn want Apex Legends to still be popular in 20 years

Respawn Entertainment have doubled down on their commitment to Apex Legends, stating that they want the game to still be played and supported in two decades’ time. Despite its undeniable popularity, there has been concern for Apex Legends’ future recently. The news that Apex Legends Mobile will be...
Reuters

Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after brief outage

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) Facebook and Instagram were back up for most users after a brief outage, the company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.

