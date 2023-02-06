Read full article on original website
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
Netflix users threaten to cancel subscriptions over account sharing crackdown: 'Guess we're not watching'
Netflix is facing backlash online after 'errantly' revealing plans to restrict subscribers from sharing passwords with users outside of the home location.
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
Netflix's Subscriber Base Takes a Hit: What's Behind the Drop?
Netflix is a streaming giant that has been leading the online entertainment industry for several years. The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded to over 190 countries. Despite its widespread success, Netflix has faced some challenges in recent years, including a decline in subscribers. In this article, we'll examine the reasons why Netflix is losing subscribers.
theblock.co
Crypto Twitter pokes fun at Twitter, on Twitter, amid reports of problems
Crypto Twitter took to the social network on Wednesday afternoon to poke fun at the service amid reports of an outage that prevented some users from posting. Twitter said it’s working to fix the problem. Crypto Twitter took to the social network on Wednesday afternoon to poke fun at...
Netflix Claims It Made a Mistake With Its Password-Sharing Rules That Caused Backlash
Mistake, or backpedaling?
wegotthiscovered.com
Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
Twitter announced some new features, then temporarily crashed
Twitter announced the latest phase in its ongoing attempt to sell users on a premium subscription tier—4,000 character tweets, and half the ads. But yesterday’s impending Twitter Blue perks were literally lost within many users’ timelines, as some of the social media platform’s basic functions collapsed for roughly an hour-and-a-half.
Netflix Rescinds Password Sharing Restrictions After Facing Massive Backlash from Subscribers
The Streaming service claimed that the article was only ever posted ‘by accident’ despite promising to crack down on password sharing for years. It’s true, Netflix has retracted password-sharing restrictions that were, according to the company’s media relations people, posted in error within its website policies.
‘You Guys Censored Harvard-Educated Doctors!’ House Republican Rails at Twitter Exec Over ‘Blacklist’ of Covid Critics
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) laid into a former Twitter executive at a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday over censorship on the social media platform. The hearing was primarily focused on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and Twitter’s temporary suspension of the New York Post after publishing a report on the laptop. A number of Republicans cited Twitter Files reports when asking about censorship at Twitter, including Mace who pushed the point that Twitter executives were censoring people they were not qualified to censor.
dexerto.com
GTA Online players blast Rockstar as “outrageous” hacks are still ruining everything
GTA Online players remain furious with Rockstar Games as the game is still pretty unplayable despite the recent security patch aimed at combatting hackers. Just like plenty of other games, GTA Online has always had issues with hackers. They’ve always had the ability to troll other players, and many would, typically turning their foes into other items or making it rain – literally – with bags of money.
TechCrunch
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ attracts monstrous Twitch viewership numbers even as boycotts continue
Hogwarts Legacy is a cultural dilemma for the 2020s. Fueled by the intense debate surrounding J.K. Rowling and her role in the franchise, the response to the launch has been unsurprisingly feisty. But while boycotts and other forms of protest continue, viewership numbers have proven massive on Twitch. Debuting in...
Android Authority
How to hide likes on Facebook
Keep your likes to yourself in a few simple steps. When you like or react to a post, that information becomes available to the masses. Anyone who can see that post can see who responds to it and how many reactions it has accumulated. If you are the person who owns the post — meaning it came from your account — you can choose whether or not to display that information. Let’s review how to hide likes on Facebook.
dexerto.com
Respawn want Apex Legends to still be popular in 20 years
Respawn Entertainment have doubled down on their commitment to Apex Legends, stating that they want the game to still be played and supported in two decades’ time. Despite its undeniable popularity, there has been concern for Apex Legends’ future recently. The news that Apex Legends Mobile will be...
Fox47News
Reports: Twitter went down for less than 2 hours, told users there was a daily limit
Reports surfaced later on Wednesday after users noticed that Twitter had gone down for about 90 minutes. Users reported that they were notified they had hit their daily limit for posts. It wasn't clear if the issue was caused by a bug or a policy update from the social platform.
Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after brief outage
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) Facebook and Instagram were back up for most users after a brief outage, the company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.
