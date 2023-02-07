Read full article on original website
wktysports.com
Lattos leads No. 2 West Salem with 27 in win against No. 3 Onalaska
Peter Lattos scored 27 points to lead the West Salem High School boys basketball team to a 75-62 win over Onalaska on Tuesday. Teammate Carson Koepnick added 18 points for the Panthers (18-1), who are currently ranked second in Division 3. Evan Anderson put up 23 points for the Hilltoppers...
wktysports.com
Coach Eisner: “our guys believed”
Winona State Basketball went 2-0 last weekend with wins over Augustana and Wayne State. The season sweep over Augustana ensures the Warriors own the tiebreaker for postseason seeding. Wisco Sports Show host Grant Bilse discussed with Coach Eisner in this week’s Warrior Update:. The Warrior Update is sponsored by...
news8000.com
Chasing history; Rhett Koenig’s quest to be Wisconsin's 23rd 4-time state champion
Meet Rhett Koenig. he's a senior at Prairie du Chien, a future Minnesota Golden Gopher, and a 3-time Wisconsin wrestling state champion. Koenig started wrestling in kindergarten, and it didn't take long for him to fall in love.
wktysports.com
Logan celebrates life of Steve Hole, names fieldhouse after longtime educator and coach
A year after he died unexpectedly, longtime public educator Steve Hole had the fieldhouse at Logan High School named after him with a ceremony Thursday. Hole was at Logan for 32 years and 41 within the La Crosse School District, where he served as teacher, coach and athletic director but so much more.
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
cwbradio.com
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
