NFL fans delightfully covered Rihanna’s ‘Stay’ in celebration of Super Bowl halftime show

By Cory Woodroof
 4 days ago
As people around the world prepare for Rihanna’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, a group of 32 NFL fans found a fantastic way to pay homage to the music superstar.

Fans from all 32 NFL teams joined in for a rendition of Rihanna and Mikky Ekko’s classic “Stay.”

If you had ever wanted to see various NFL fans decked out in their proudest gear singing a Rihanna song, then your dreams are about to come true.

You might not want to stay around too long if you’re not super into song covers from non-musicians, but Super Bowl week absolutely calls for silly videos like this.

Well, that was quite an experience! We’re sure that Rihanna will undoubtedly blow the top off of State Farm Stadium this weekend, but these NFL fans gave us plenty to tide us over until Sunday’s big performance.

Maybe if you work on your vocals and deck out in your best NFL gear, you can be featured in whatever version they come up with for next year’s Super Bowl.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

