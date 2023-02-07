ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to watch Super Bowl Opening Night, TV channel, time, stream live

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq043_0kecDaAk00

Super Bowl Opening Night is one of the most eagerly anticipated events leading up to the Big Game, and this year, fans are in for a treat as both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles make their final public appearances in Phoenix.

Super Bowl Opening Night will provide a platform for media, fans, and players to share their thoughts and feelings about the upcoming game. The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, are likely to be among the most highly sought-after for interviews and interactions. This is the first time in Super Bowl history that two brothers will play against each other in the championship game, adding a unique and personal element to the already historic event.

This will be a fun night with the players as they gear up for Super Bowl LVII, here is everything you need to know to watch it tonight.

Super Bowl Opening Night

  • When: Monday, February 6
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (Chiefs at 8 p.m., Eagles at 10 p.m. ET)
  • TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN2, FS1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this week & Super Bowl

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN, NBC), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl-bound NFL players had plenty of laughs when asked about Tom Brady’s thirst trap tweet

A group of Super Bowl-bound NFL players got a chance to troll Tom Brady after he posted a picture of himself in his underwear on Twitter this week. Yes, Brady lost a Twitter bet and had to pose in his name-brand undies in a tweet. It was the selfie that briefly broke NFL Twitter, leaving everyone cringing at a picture of Brady posing in his underoos.
Axios

How the NFL picks its Super Bowl cities

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will play host to the 2023 Super Bowl this weekend after years of waiting. Why it matters: Picking a Super Bowl host city and stadium isn't done overnight — it's the result of a thorough and lengthy process that begins years in advance.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints mock draft: Trading up for QB after missing on Derek Carr

While the potential for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to end up in New Orleans continues to pick up steam, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Much like last year’s Deshaun Watson pursuit, the Saints could wind up empty-handed at quarterback while Carr agrees to be traded or agrees to free agency terms with another team. If that happens, the Saints would likely have to turn back to Andy Dalton, the passer that started the majority of the team’s games in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

8 Super Bowl recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and delicious

Super Bowl Sunday is about the three Fs: football, food and fun. The Chiefs and Eagles have the first F covered for us, and SB Nation is here to help with the other two. Are you hosting a party this year? Or heading to someone else’s party? Or are you just planning to put on your sweats, kick up your feet, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch with an array of delicious snacks? No matter what your plans are, we’re here to help you plan your menu for Super Bowl Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII: Staff Predictions

Football season ends on Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII. Both are looking for their second title in the past six seasons. Only one former Notre Dame player is on either roster. Quarterback Ian Book is the third stringer for the Eagles. Forty-five former Fighting Irish players have won a Super Bowl. Will Book become No. 46? As predicted by most, Book is the first quarterback from the 2021 draft class to reach Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football injury report: Super Bowl LVII

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention. PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy