ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Leg Swelling

Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe

The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
MedicalXpress

How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease

Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
nutritionaloutlook.com

New study shows that quercetin may be effective adjuvant therapy of mild to moderate COVID-19

Research on Indena’s proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. Research on Indena’s (Milan, Italy) proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. In a recently published open-label randomized controlled clinical trial,1 100 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 were given either standard care in addition to 500 mg of Quercetin Phytosome per day or standard care with placebo for two weeks. Results showed that patients in the Quercetic group experienced a speedy recovery after one week of treatment, with 34 patients testing negative of for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), compared to 12 patients in the placebo group. Patients in the quercetic group also experienced resolution of their COVID-19-associate acute symptoms, compared to 12 patients in the placebo group.
Healthline

What to Know About Raloxifene (Evista) for Osteoporosis

Evista may reduce your risk of vertebral fractures from osteoporosis but not other types of fractures. It’s not a first-line treatment for osteoporosis, but a doctor can determine whether the benefits for you outweigh the risks. Raloxifene is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent and...
Healthline

Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
KevinMD.com

How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?

With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicineNet.com

What Are 4 Major Risk Factors for COPD?

What is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)?. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic and progressive lung disease that is characterized by airflow obstruction in the lungs. It worsens over time. COPD includes two main conditions:. Emphysema: Breathing difficulty due to alveoli damage. Chronic bronchitis: Inflammation of the lining...
Medical News Today

What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?

Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Dual Blood Thinners Are Under-Prescribed After Minor Stroke

Men were more likely than women to be prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy following a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack. According to a recent study, fewer than half of patients were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), despite evidence that starting 2 anti-platelet blood thinning medications may reduce the short-term risk of recurrent stroke. The treatment regimen was particularly under-prescribed among women, according to the findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.
Wyoming News

'Neuroprotectant' Drug Could Boost Outcomes After a Stroke

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Using a "neuroprotectant" drug alongside the standard surgical removal of a clot may slash the risk of death and disability following a stroke, a new study finds. The new medication, called ApTOLL, shields brain tissue from continuing damage by cooling down inflammation, the researchers said. A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked by a clot or when...
OHIO STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Treatment for Carotid Artery Stenosis?

The best treatment of carotid artery stenosis usually involves a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery (if needed) to halt or delay the progression of the disease. The treatment of carotid artery disease aims to prevent stroke. Depending on the extent of blockage in the carotid arteries, specific treatment...
WebMD

Black, Hispanic Dialysis Patients Have Higher Infection Rates

Feb. 7, 2023 – Black and Hispanic people on dialysis have higher rates of staph bloodstream infections than White people, with Hispanic patients having a 40% higher risk of staph bloodstream infections, a report released by the CDC said. More broadly, dialysis patients overall were 100 times more likely...
Medical News Today

How fast does oral cancer spread?

Oral cancer can spread quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment can help improve a person’s overall outcome and survival rate. Doctors will diagnose an estimated 54,540 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer. . And experts estimate that these cancers will account for about 11,580 deaths in the...
Futurity

150 minutes of brisk walking a week reduce liver fat

The 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity per week recommended by the US Department of Health and Human Services can significantly reduce liver fat, according to new research. A meta-analysis of 14 previous studies confirms that exercise leads to clinically meaningful reductions in liver fat for patients with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy