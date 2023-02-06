Read full article on original website
Related
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe
The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
Eye scan could predict patient's risk of a stroke years ahead of time, research shows
A simple eye test could be used to predict a patient's risk of a stroke years before it happens.
nutritionaloutlook.com
New study shows that quercetin may be effective adjuvant therapy of mild to moderate COVID-19
Research on Indena’s proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. Research on Indena’s (Milan, Italy) proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. In a recently published open-label randomized controlled clinical trial,1 100 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 were given either standard care in addition to 500 mg of Quercetin Phytosome per day or standard care with placebo for two weeks. Results showed that patients in the Quercetic group experienced a speedy recovery after one week of treatment, with 34 patients testing negative of for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), compared to 12 patients in the placebo group. Patients in the quercetic group also experienced resolution of their COVID-19-associate acute symptoms, compared to 12 patients in the placebo group.
Healthline
What to Know About Raloxifene (Evista) for Osteoporosis
Evista may reduce your risk of vertebral fractures from osteoporosis but not other types of fractures. It’s not a first-line treatment for osteoporosis, but a doctor can determine whether the benefits for you outweigh the risks. Raloxifene is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent and...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
KevinMD.com
How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?
With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 4 Major Risk Factors for COPD?
What is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)?. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic and progressive lung disease that is characterized by airflow obstruction in the lungs. It worsens over time. COPD includes two main conditions:. Emphysema: Breathing difficulty due to alveoli damage. Chronic bronchitis: Inflammation of the lining...
Medical News Today
What are the different stages of diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It is a progressive eye condition with different stages that increase in severity as more damage occurs to the retina. Health experts may refer to diabetic retinopathy as a progressive eye disease. This refers to the fact that the condition typically worsens...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dual Blood Thinners Are Under-Prescribed After Minor Stroke
Men were more likely than women to be prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy following a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack. According to a recent study, fewer than half of patients were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), despite evidence that starting 2 anti-platelet blood thinning medications may reduce the short-term risk of recurrent stroke. The treatment regimen was particularly under-prescribed among women, according to the findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.
'Neuroprotectant' Drug Could Boost Outcomes After a Stroke
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Using a "neuroprotectant" drug alongside the standard surgical removal of a clot may slash the risk of death and disability following a stroke, a new study finds. The new medication, called ApTOLL, shields brain tissue from continuing damage by cooling down inflammation, the researchers said. A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked by a clot or when...
Pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in younger women: study
Every year, more than 60,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The post Pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in younger women: study appeared first on Talker.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Carotid Artery Stenosis?
The best treatment of carotid artery stenosis usually involves a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery (if needed) to halt or delay the progression of the disease. The treatment of carotid artery disease aims to prevent stroke. Depending on the extent of blockage in the carotid arteries, specific treatment...
WebMD
Black, Hispanic Dialysis Patients Have Higher Infection Rates
Feb. 7, 2023 – Black and Hispanic people on dialysis have higher rates of staph bloodstream infections than White people, with Hispanic patients having a 40% higher risk of staph bloodstream infections, a report released by the CDC said. More broadly, dialysis patients overall were 100 times more likely...
Medical News Today
How fast does oral cancer spread?
Oral cancer can spread quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment can help improve a person’s overall outcome and survival rate. Doctors will diagnose an estimated 54,540 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer. . And experts estimate that these cancers will account for about 11,580 deaths in the...
Futurity
150 minutes of brisk walking a week reduce liver fat
The 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity per week recommended by the US Department of Health and Human Services can significantly reduce liver fat, according to new research. A meta-analysis of 14 previous studies confirms that exercise leads to clinically meaningful reductions in liver fat for patients with...
Comments / 0