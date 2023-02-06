Research on Indena’s proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. Research on Indena’s (Milan, Italy) proprietary Quercetin Phytosome continues to demonstrate potential benefits for managing COVID-19 symptoms and illness. In a recently published open-label randomized controlled clinical trial,1 100 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 were given either standard care in addition to 500 mg of Quercetin Phytosome per day or standard care with placebo for two weeks. Results showed that patients in the Quercetic group experienced a speedy recovery after one week of treatment, with 34 patients testing negative of for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), compared to 12 patients in the placebo group. Patients in the quercetic group also experienced resolution of their COVID-19-associate acute symptoms, compared to 12 patients in the placebo group.

3 DAYS AGO