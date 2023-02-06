Read full article on original website
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Step aside, groundhog: Root Beer Stand opening day is true marker of spring
Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil, the true indication that spring is on its way has dropped: The announcement of The Root Beer Stand's opening day.
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati barber goes viral with video of special connection with young boy
CINCINNATI — A video of a local barber is going viral on TikTok. The barber, Cincinnati native Vernon Jackson, does free haircuts for kids with special needs. The viral video in question shows his interactions with a special little boy, Ellison, who has Down syndrome. The video, which has...
Did You Know that ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is Based in Kentucky?
We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
dayton.com
Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began
The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.
dayton.com
Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals
Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
WKRC
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
Cincinnati Chili Recipe
Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
Fox 19
Why this 12-year-old Cincinnati boy is going to the State of the Union
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isaiah Gentry is making the trip to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union. The seventh-grader from Cincinnati will attend as the guest of newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman. Isaiah Gentry lives with type-1 diabetes. He and his family have been “greatly impacted” by the...
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
WTVM
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic album
BURBANK, Calif. (WXIX) - An Avondale-born music producer won his first Grammy Award Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album. SEE MORE: AVONDALE PRODUCER NOMINATED FOR GRAMMY AFTER WORKING WITH BEYONCÉ. Sal Dali, 40, says he was celebrating with friends at his home in Burbank...
WKRC
Bundle of joy: These are expected to be the top baby names in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Are you expecting a baby in 2023? Online baby name database Nameberry says a few trends are standing out in what's going to be popular this year. Baby naming experts say, this year, expect extravagant options that make a statement. Also, they believe character names from 80s pop culture are coming back, like those in Stranger Things. And then there's "gilded" names because "parents are actively seeking names that feel bright, luxurious and optimistic" like Goldie, Apollo and Helios. There are many more trends for 2023 here.
Cincinnati Herald
‘Mile 19’ The Movie; Tri-state talent on the big screen and streaming on digital
‘Mile 19’, is a must-see psychological thriller on Amazon and Tubi, and at the Mariemont Theatre on February 6, 2023. The story behind the making of ‘Mile 19’ is an exemplary example of the words and life of Poet Langston Hughes. “Hold fast to dreams, For if dreams die, Life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly, Hold fast to dreams, For when dreams go, Life is a barren field, Frozen with snow.”
NKY’s Catrena Bowman among eight women named ’23 YWCA Great Cincinnati Women of Achievement
NKY’s Catrena Bowman, executive director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission is among the eight Greater Cincinnati-area women selected as 2023 YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement. The award recognizes outstanding role models for their leadership, vision and renowned professional success that also embraces the mission of the YWCA.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
