ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

North Texas pregame — How do UNT and Charlotte stack up?

Records: UNT 20-5, 11-3 Conference USA; Charlotte 14-10, 5-8 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 82, UAB 79 (2OT); Charlotte 62, UTEP 53. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry was huge for UNT late in its win over UAB, scoring the Mean Green’s last eight points of the game. The senior finished with 15 points against the Blazers. He is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

UAB snaps three-game win streak by UNT women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB outscored UNT 20-4 over a seven-minute span in the third and fourth periods to become the first team this season to sweep the season series against UNT, taking a 61-52 win Thursday at Bartow Arena. The Mean Green got a career-high 15 points from Ereauna...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
inforney.com

UNT running back outlook for 2023: Mean Green loaded in backfield again

Key returners: Ikaika Ragsdale (Junior, 6-0, 216), Qualon Farrar (Sophomore, 5-6, 190), BK Jackson (Sophomore, 5-11, 220), Isaiah Johnson (Junior, 6-0, 216), Oscar Adaway III (Junior, 6-0, 222), Ayo Adeyi (Junior, 5-7, 197) Key losses: Preston Landis (transferred to Texas A&M) Newcomers: None. Biggest unanswered question: How will UNT divide...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Coach Morris on new recruits: What to expect today

The clock was ticking quickly when Eric Morris took over the North Texas football program on Dec. 13. The midterm signing period was just eight days away. The NCAA recruiting calendar didn’t do UNT any favors either. Signing day is always the first Wednesday in February. Some years it’s...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas QB outlook for 2023: Is Chandler Rogers the answer for the Mean Green?

Key returners: Stone Earle (junior, 6-0, 203), JD Head (junior, 6-1, 185), Jace Ruder (senior, 6-3, 228), Grant Gunnell (junior, 6-6, 228) Key losses: Austin Aune (declared for NFL draft) Newcomers: Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe transfer) Biggest unanswered question: Is Rogers the answer?. UNT found itself with a rather large hole...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Who's the best short guard in country? UNT’s Perry, UAB’s Walker to make their cases Thursday

Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title. Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas. That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state....
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Local Profile

Plano Senior High School Names New Athletic Coordinator

The new athletic director and head football coach for the Plano Senior High School is bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the position. “Plano ISD is excited to welcome Cody White and his family to Wildcat Nation,” said Plano ISD athletic director Jeff Smith. “White has been a very successful football coach and athletic director throughout his career, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have with all of our athletic programs.”
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

$1.9M grant will help UNT train community health workers in substance abuse recovery

A group of University of North Texas faculty members has wanted to address disparities among North Texans seeking help for substance abuse recovery. Now that the UNT College of Health and Public Service’s Department of Social Work has earned a three-year grant for $1.9 million from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, it will launch a program to train community health workers to serve Dallas-Fort Worth residents in recovery for substance use disorders.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy