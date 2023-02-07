Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
inforney.com
North Texas pregame — How do UNT and Charlotte stack up?
Records: UNT 20-5, 11-3 Conference USA; Charlotte 14-10, 5-8 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 82, UAB 79 (2OT); Charlotte 62, UTEP 53. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry was huge for UNT late in its win over UAB, scoring the Mean Green’s last eight points of the game. The senior finished with 15 points against the Blazers. He is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
UNT aiming to build on critical win over UAB in game against Charlotte on Saturday
One of the more highly anticipated games of North Texas’ season turned into something of a rock fight Thursday night. UNT took on UAB in a battle between the teams that won last year’s Conference USA championships. It took two overtimes and a host of clutch plays, but...
inforney.com
UAB snaps three-game win streak by UNT women
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB outscored UNT 20-4 over a seven-minute span in the third and fourth periods to become the first team this season to sweep the season series against UNT, taking a 61-52 win Thursday at Bartow Arena. The Mean Green got a career-high 15 points from Ereauna...
inforney.com
UNT running back outlook for 2023: Mean Green loaded in backfield again
Key returners: Ikaika Ragsdale (Junior, 6-0, 216), Qualon Farrar (Sophomore, 5-6, 190), BK Jackson (Sophomore, 5-11, 220), Isaiah Johnson (Junior, 6-0, 216), Oscar Adaway III (Junior, 6-0, 222), Ayo Adeyi (Junior, 5-7, 197) Key losses: Preston Landis (transferred to Texas A&M) Newcomers: None. Biggest unanswered question: How will UNT divide...
inforney.com
Savage’s growth adds to excitement for UNT softball team heading into season
Skylar Savage was right in the middle of one of the memorable postseason runs in the recent history of North Texas athletics last spring. Savage didn’t have a whole lot of experience heading into her freshman season with the UNT softball team. Not that it mattered. UNT needed Savage...
inforney.com
Coach Morris on new recruits: What to expect today
The clock was ticking quickly when Eric Morris took over the North Texas football program on Dec. 13. The midterm signing period was just eight days away. The NCAA recruiting calendar didn’t do UNT any favors either. Signing day is always the first Wednesday in February. Some years it’s...
inforney.com
North Texas QB outlook for 2023: Is Chandler Rogers the answer for the Mean Green?
Key returners: Stone Earle (junior, 6-0, 203), JD Head (junior, 6-1, 185), Jace Ruder (senior, 6-3, 228), Grant Gunnell (junior, 6-6, 228) Key losses: Austin Aune (declared for NFL draft) Newcomers: Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe transfer) Biggest unanswered question: Is Rogers the answer?. UNT found itself with a rather large hole...
inforney.com
Who's the best short guard in country? UNT’s Perry, UAB’s Walker to make their cases Thursday
Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
inforney.com
Eric Morris vows to continue making headway recruiting locally while introducing 2023 class
Eric Morris vowed to build his program at North Texas around a host of Texas high school players — particularly ones from the Dallas area — when he arrived at the school late last year. UNT’s new coach took what he felt was a significant step toward that...
inforney.com
Could UNT’s time in a conference with SMU be over practically before it begins?
One of the big draws for North Texas when it joined five other schools in jumping from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference is that it would finally be in the same league as longtime rival SMU. That period might not last very long. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is...
fox4news.com
Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title. Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas. That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state....
Arlington, February 11 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Arlington. The Legacy High School baseball team will have a game with Arlington High School on February 10, 2023, 16:00:00. The Legacy High School baseball team will have a game with Arlington High School on February 10, 2023, 16:00:00.
inforney.com
East Texas Baptist University announces merger with B. H. Carroll Theological Institute
East Texas Baptist University officials announced this week that both their board and the board of B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving have each approved resolutions authorizing an exclusive agreement to merge the administrative and academic operations of B.H. Carroll into ETBU. A letter of intent, signed by B.H. Carroll...
Plano Senior High School Names New Athletic Coordinator
The new athletic director and head football coach for the Plano Senior High School is bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the position. “Plano ISD is excited to welcome Cody White and his family to Wildcat Nation,” said Plano ISD athletic director Jeff Smith. “White has been a very successful football coach and athletic director throughout his career, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have with all of our athletic programs.”
Plano ISD parents, students show support for matching athletic uniforms, mascots
Under the athletic alignment program, Clark High School and Vines High School would adopt the same athletic uniforms, colors and mascot as Plano Senior High. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Parents, students and staff at Plano ISD seem to agree: matching athletic uniforms and mascots are the way to go. During a...
Duncanville ISD places high school girls basketball coaches on leave
Howard was issued a one-year suspension by the UIL in October of 2022 for rules violations. A statement from the Duncanville ISD indicates the district is investigating whether she violated that suspension
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
inforney.com
$1.9M grant will help UNT train community health workers in substance abuse recovery
A group of University of North Texas faculty members has wanted to address disparities among North Texans seeking help for substance abuse recovery. Now that the UNT College of Health and Public Service’s Department of Social Work has earned a three-year grant for $1.9 million from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, it will launch a program to train community health workers to serve Dallas-Fort Worth residents in recovery for substance use disorders.
Comments / 0