New York City, NY

AMC Theatres Announced It's Raising Ticket Prices For The Best Seats, And The Internet Had Some Hilarious Takes On That

By Brian Galindo
 3 days ago

In case you missed the news, earlier today Variety reported that AMC Theatres would be raising the prices of its tickets based on the seat locations.

George Rose / Getty Images

According to the article, there will be three different seat price options: Standard Sightline, which are the most common seats and won't see a price increase; Value Sightline, which are the less desirable seats (like way in the front) and cost less than Standard; and Preferred Sightline, which are the best seats and will be the ones to get the price increase.

Also, if you're an AMC A-List member, you can reserve the Preferred Sightline at no additional cost.

Perets / Getty Images

AMC plans to start rolling this out starting this Friday in select theaters in New York City, Kansas City, and Chicago — and they plan to have the new pricing in place nationwide by the end of the year.

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Of course, news of the price increase was met with a big ol' "Ummm, NOPE."

Dolly Parton / Via giphy.com

Needless to say, the funny folks on Twitter had the best reactions to this — and yes, they even brought Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC ad into this. So, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly capture how everyone is feeling about this:

AMC

Also, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users!

1.

Heartbreak is more expensive in a seat like this. https://t.co/pfbWef64pV

@joerussotweets 04:49 PM - 06 Feb 2023

2.

amc thought they could do anything because of the Nicole Kidman ad??? like babes people are loyal to Nic, not to amc

@colormeloverly 09:38 PM - 06 Feb 2023

3.

NICOLE KIDMAN DO SOMETHING https://t.co/qtIXLC8eF7

@willfulchaos 10:24 PM - 06 Feb 2023

4.

Sorry this is so funny. You’re not an airplane https://t.co/R8DicEpnzi

@olsencassidy 03:57 PM - 06 Feb 2023

5.

Me watching Barbie this summer at AMC https://t.co/GBdCBqMqJN

@soapyhadid 07:21 PM - 06 Feb 2023

6.

AMC about to graduate from Netflix School of Fuck Around Find Out. https://t.co/RmNijgj8SL

@StephenSeanFord 11:28 PM - 06 Feb 2023

7.

AMC really said heartbreak only looks good in certain seats in a place like this. Very anti-Kidman of it. https://t.co/5Afv1f3hsQ

@nle318 04:37 PM - 06 Feb 2023

8.

BREAKING: AMC Theaters to change ticket prices based on seat location because somehow classism feels good in a place like this.

@FeoChin 07:44 PM - 06 Feb 2023

9.

guessing Nicole Kidman’s revised AMC Theaters monologue verbiage

@katiebcomedy 08:29 PM - 06 Feb 2023

10.

Me at Cinemark avoiding AMC Theaters paying more for seats

@FrostedBlakes34 08:23 PM - 06 Feb 2023

11.

When someone is in your reserved seat with AMC’s new ticket seat prices

@blurayangel 10:40 PM - 06 Feb 2023

12.

AMC execs: "What if we made it less appealing to go to the movies?"https://t.co/cFJ2FbYNCv

@DanColon 05:52 PM - 06 Feb 2023

13.

"Ah! Perfect just the @AMCTheatres seat I wanted.""There's literally no one else here. Why the fuck did I pay that extra money?" https://t.co/53djLeryW0

@BenjaminJS 03:53 PM - 06 Feb 2023

14.

Me looking up at the Nicole Kidman ad because I can only afford the value seats https://t.co/2J4Jun2RMW

@MoonManTI 10:43 PM - 06 Feb 2023

15.

Just making it easier for me to stay home on my comfy couch with my affordable snacks, oversized blanket, oled and surround sound. https://t.co/pPueS83r6K

@stuartheater 07:15 PM - 06 Feb 2023

16.

Me &amp; my boys buying up the front row at AMC

@JacksonBoren 07:50 PM - 06 Feb 2023

17.

How much did Nicole Kidman pay for this seat?

@JeffCerulli 10:56 PM - 06 Feb 2023

