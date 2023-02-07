AMC Theatres Announced It's Raising Ticket Prices For The Best Seats, And The Internet Had Some Hilarious Takes On That

In case you missed the news, earlier today Variety reported that AMC Theatres would be raising the prices of its tickets based on the seat locations.

According to the article, there will be three different seat price options: Standard Sightline, which are the most common seats and won't see a price increase; Value Sightline, which are the less desirable seats (like way in the front) and cost less than Standard; and Preferred Sightline, which are the best seats and will be the ones to get the price increase.

AMC plans to start rolling this out starting this Friday in select theaters in New York City, Kansas City, and Chicago — and they plan to have the new pricing in place nationwide by the end of the year.

Of course, news of the price increase was met with a big ol' "Ummm, NOPE."

Needless to say, the funny folks on Twitter had the best reactions to this — and yes, they even brought Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC ad into this. So, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly capture how everyone is feeling about this:

amc thought they could do anything because of the Nicole Kidman ad??? like babes people are loyal to Nic, not to amc @colormeloverly 09:38 PM - 06 Feb 2023

AMC about to graduate from Netflix School of Fuck Around Find Out. https://t.co/RmNijgj8SL @StephenSeanFord 11:28 PM - 06 Feb 2023

AMC really said heartbreak only looks good in certain seats in a place like this. Very anti-Kidman of it. https://t.co/5Afv1f3hsQ @nle318 04:37 PM - 06 Feb 2023

BREAKING: AMC Theaters to change ticket prices based on seat location because somehow classism feels good in a place like this. @FeoChin 07:44 PM - 06 Feb 2023

Me at Cinemark avoiding AMC Theaters paying more for seats @FrostedBlakes34 08:23 PM - 06 Feb 2023

When someone is in your reserved seat with AMC’s new ticket seat prices @blurayangel 10:40 PM - 06 Feb 2023

AMC execs: "What if we made it less appealing to go to the movies?"https://t.co/cFJ2FbYNCv @DanColon 05:52 PM - 06 Feb 2023

"Ah! Perfect just the @AMCTheatres seat I wanted.""There's literally no one else here. Why the fuck did I pay that extra money?" https://t.co/53djLeryW0 @BenjaminJS 03:53 PM - 06 Feb 2023

Me looking up at the Nicole Kidman ad because I can only afford the value seats https://t.co/2J4Jun2RMW @MoonManTI 10:43 PM - 06 Feb 2023

Just making it easier for me to stay home on my comfy couch with my affordable snacks, oversized blanket, oled and surround sound. https://t.co/pPueS83r6K @stuartheater 07:15 PM - 06 Feb 2023

Me & my boys buying up the front row at AMC @JacksonBoren 07:50 PM - 06 Feb 2023

