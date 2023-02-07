AMC Theatres Announced It's Raising Ticket Prices For The Best Seats, And The Internet Had Some Hilarious Takes On That
In case you missed the news, earlier today Variety reported that AMC Theatres would be raising the prices of its tickets based on the seat locations.
According to the article, there will be three different seat price options: Standard Sightline, which are the most common seats and won't see a price increase; Value Sightline, which are the less desirable seats (like way in the front) and cost less than Standard; and Preferred Sightline, which are the best seats and will be the ones to get the price increase.
AMC plans to start rolling this out starting this Friday in select theaters in New York City, Kansas City, and Chicago — and they plan to have the new pricing in place nationwide by the end of the year.
Of course, news of the price increase was met with a big ol' "Ummm, NOPE."Dolly Parton / Via giphy.com
Needless to say, the funny folks on Twitter had the best reactions to this — and yes, they even brought Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC ad into this. So, I decided to do a roundup of funny tweets that truly capture how everyone is feeling about this:AMC
Also, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users!
