Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special NeedsUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Tampa International Airport to increase parking rates
The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be raising parking rates.
destinationtampabay.com
City of Largo’s Annual Car Show and Largo Market
The City of Largo’s Annual Car Show is back on Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in Largo Central Park. This year there is space for trucks and motorcycles too. Car Show entries are $15, cash only, and will be accepted the day of (no early registration). The parking lot opens up at 7 a.m. and closes by 9 a.m. Trophies will be given out for the best of the show, community choice, and more.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater promotes US 19 as prime development corridor
Clearwater is sending a clear message to developers: Take advantage of a seven-mile stretch of the US 19 Highway corridor that can be transformed into an economically vibrant destination. This week, the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department released a video and renderings promoting the area, which is comprised of...
usf.edu
Red tide continues to plague Sarasota beaches
Red tide continues to bedevil Sarasota Bay. State Department of Health officials have updated their health advisory for Sarasota County, reminding the public that elevated levels of red tide continue to be detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The advisory was extended to Longboat Key Beach and Bird Key...
usf.edu
A federal grant will help Tampa makes its roads safer for pedestrians and bikers
Tampa is receiving a $20 million federal grant which, combined with $5 million in local funds, will go toward making roads safer for for pedestrians and bikers. In 2021, 81 people died on the streets of Tampa. That's double the yearly average. In announcing the the Safe Streets and Roads...
suncoastnews.com
New NPR police chief: ‘We’re moving forward’
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey’s new chief of police, Robert P. Kochen, is coming to the force from 10 years as police chief in Tarpon Springs, but he lives in the city and knows it well. He’s lived here twice, first in 1987. “I moved...
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
fox13news.com
Pinellas County pair take pickleball by storm
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Once college sweethearts, now, Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge are a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional pickleball. "It's honestly been a wild ride," said Fudge. DeHeart, a Jesuit High School grad, and Fudge met as members of the University of Illinois...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County holds Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing
LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mirya Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Mysuncoast.com
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
stpetecatalyst.com
Will Tropicana Field redevelopment help right past wrongs?
Many questions remain following Mayor Ken Welch’s selection of the Tampa Bay Rays and Hines partnership to redevelop Tropicana Field and the historic Gas Plant District. Stakeholders await a commitment from the franchise to stay in St. Petersburg, and taxpayers wonder how team, city and county officials will split the tab for a potential $1.1 billion stadium. Another crucial aspect of the proposal and selection process also looms: Can the mayor and Rays/Hines development team sufficiently address decades of broken promises to former Gas Plant residents and their descendants?
suncoastnews.com
Mermaid statues to leave Weeki Wachee to promote tourism
WEEKI WACHEE — The mermaids will be on the move. No, not the lovelies who swim at Weeki Wachee State Park and have entranced many tourists who venture off the beaten track to see something besides Disney and Universal. These are the 27 new mermaid statues unveiled on Jan....
