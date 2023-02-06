Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Raymond home gutted by fire, occupants out safely
Lee Raymond woke up in the early hours Feb. 1, thinking he should check on status of the space heater he’d put in the crawl space beneath his Montpelier home. As it happened, the heater had already triggered a fire and Mr. Raymond found himself waking up to thick smoke in his bedroom.
Herald-Journal
Company plans 4,700 acres of solar development in Bear Lake County
If you’ve ever been driving through Idaho Falls or Utah and thought, “Why can’t we get some of these windmills and big solar arrays in Bear Lake?”...you’re in luck. Aurora Solar, a San Francisco-based company, has announced plans to turn 4,700 acres of agricultural land in Bear Lake County into a solar energy facility.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Colorful tales of early post offices
Editorial Note: Part 309 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935, published by Daughters of the Pioneers; Gems of Our Valley, compiled and edited by Vivian Simmons and Ruth Varley) With Franklin...
Comments / 0