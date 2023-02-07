College faculty prevent use of artificial intelligence programs in classrooms
FORT SCOTT, Ks. - Artificial intelligence programs are becoming more common, but Fort Scott Community College is prepared to detect any plagiarism if noticed.
FORT SCOTT, Ks. - Artificial intelligence programs are becoming more common, but Fort Scott Community College is prepared to detect any plagiarism if noticed.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0