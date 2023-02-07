Read full article on original website
Lawyer: Killer executed despite appeal still pending
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) —The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Ellis County Farm Bureau Association members travel to Topeka
TOPEKA — The Ellis County Farm Bureau Association was represented this week in Topeka by several members at the Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse annual event. Those who participated were among the over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state of Kansas attending the two-day event. The program included workshops, leadership activities and formal address from Gov. Laura Kelly.
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Rohleder-Sook named to Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee
Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University Wendy Rohleder-Sook was named a member of the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. The committee was created by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert on Dec. 1 to address the issue of lack of attorney representation in rural counties in Kansas. Today, there are counties in Kansas — Wichita and Hodgeman — that have zero attorneys and others that only have one. With her knowledge and experience, Rohleder-Sook will engage with the 35 members of the committee to collaborate on possible solutions to this issue.
Tony Mattivi named Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation
TOPEKA – The Kansas Senate confirmed the appointment of Tony Mattivi as 13th director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated Mattivi to be KBI director on January 9, citing his decades of experience working with law enforcement to put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders.
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
🎥 US fighter jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying...
Kan. House committee considers April demise of state sales tax on groceries
TOPEKA — Sisters of Charity coordinator Rebecca Metz says legislation to do away April 1 with the state’s portion of sales tax charged on groceries would do more than alleviate the tax burden of low- and middle-income individuals and families. Action by the 2023 Legislature and Gov. Laura...
KHP Superintendent Jones will step down, effective July 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, who has been sued for sexual harassment and retaliation, will retire in July, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday. The governor also said Adjutant General David Weishar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state's emergency management director,...
House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley...
AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
CAMPBELL: Kansas grain performance testing report
The 2022 Kansas Performance Tests with Corn and Grain Sorghum Hybrids and Soybean Varieties report is now online and in print form. In these crop specific reports, you will find a review of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum and soybean crop, with a detailed discussion summarizing the statewide growing conditions and impacts from diseases and insects for each crop respectively. More importantly, the results of the 2022 corn, grain sorghum hybrid and soybean varieties performance tests are also shown. Corn, sorghum and soybean performance tests are conducted each year by the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station. The results from these tests provide producers, extension agents, and industry professionals with unbiased agronomic information on many of the corn, sorghum hybrids and soybean varieties marketed in Kansas.
🎥 Kan. Gov. will win cheesesteaks, more if Chiefs win Super Bowl
TOPEKA – On Thursday Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be taking on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania in a bet ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs win, Governor Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand...
Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill
Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions
TOPEKA — A new finance bill would buy back bonds used to inject much-needed cash into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System two years ago, potentially saving the state millions of dollars in future interest payments. The House Financial Institutions and Pensions Committee had a Monday hearing on House...
New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices
TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers represented in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wrestlers are represented again this week in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released late Tuesday. The Hays High boys have four ranked. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, freshman Grady Lind is ranked fifth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough is sixth at 113 and senior Cyrus Vajner is sixth at 126.
