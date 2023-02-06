Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Museum at Prairiefire’s Terri Thompson
From nursing to advertising to non-profits, Terri Thompson is quite the renaissance woman. With a career path trajectory resembling a stealthy game of pinball, Thompson has done it all. Since 2017, Thompson has put her marketing and promotional skills to good use as the executive director at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park.
thepitchkc.com
Futuristic fable FLOOD makes world premiere at the KC Rep, runs through Feb. 19
FLOOD, written by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, made its world premiere at the Kansas Repertory Theatre Feb. 3. It was staged as part of the OriginKC: New Works program, meant to support powerful, artistic voices originating from Kansas City and beyond. This play was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020, but...
Kansas City unveils what is expected to become its next flag
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders unveiled a new design to its flag, with the city council expected to approve the design at Thursday's meeting.
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
Kansas City breaks daily record temperature set in 1904
KCI reached a temperature of 71 degrees Monday. The previous daily record for Feb. 6 was 70 degrees set in 1904, back when Theodore Roosevelt was president.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
republic-online.com
New land purchased for Powell Observatory
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
Leavenworth HS senior dies after physical altercation at pickup basketball game
A Leavenworth High School senior and member of the school's football team died late Tuesday night after a physical altercation the night before at a pickup basketball game.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (2/6): Dick leads Kansas past Texas for crucial Big 12 win
(Lawrence) -- Kansas (19-5, 7-4) recorded a pivotal Big 12 Conference win with an 88-80 victory over Texas (19-5, 8-3). Gradey Dick had a big game with 21 points while DaJuan Harris Jr. added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kevin McCullar Jr scored 16 points, Joseph Yesufu came...
wycokck.org
Meet the Candidates for County Administrator
Please join the Unified Government for the opportunity to hear from the finalists for County Administrator. You will hear from each candidate and provide feedback to the Office of the Mayor. More details on the event forthcoming but we encourage you to RSVP today and let us know what questions you would like to ask the candidates.
thepitchkc.com
February Events Calendar
Feb. 2-5 Into the Woods, H&R Block City Stage. Karaoke at JUST ANOTHER POP-UP TO BURN – TSWIZZLE TRIBUTE BAR, Vignettes. My Fair Lady, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26. Kansas City Ballet Presents: Cinderella, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
Parents describe leading Kansas City police to missing son’s car, body
Family of a Grandview, Missouri, man found killed in his car say they are no closer to answers than when they led Kansas City police to him.
KU Sports
He probably never would have chosen to find an answer to his questions about the rotation quite this way, but Kansas basketball coach Bill Self believes limited options actually may help his bench.
Down to just eight scholarship players for Monday’s top-10 showdown with No. 5 Texas, the 9th-ranked Jayhawks got arguably the best effort of the season from their three-man bench. MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Joe Yesufu combined to play 42 minutes and scored 22 points to go along...
bluevalleypost.com
😍 5 to Try: What are the most romantic dining spots in JoCo?
We want to know your go-to spots for some romantic dinners-for-two in Johnson County, so we can make some reservations ASAP. Maybe it’s muted ambiance and mood lighting that you go for on an amorous evening out. Or maybe you prefer something a bit more casual. Whatever your delight,...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea
Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
