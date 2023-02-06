ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Inane Questions with Museum at Prairiefire’s Terri Thompson

From nursing to advertising to non-profits, Terri Thompson is quite the renaissance woman. With a career path trajectory resembling a stealthy game of pinball, Thompson has done it all. Since 2017, Thompson has put her marketing and promotional skills to good use as the executive director at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park.
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
Meet the Candidates for County Administrator

Please join the Unified Government for the opportunity to hear from the finalists for County Administrator. You will hear from each candidate and provide feedback to the Office of the Mayor. More details on the event forthcoming but we encourage you to RSVP today and let us know what questions you would like to ask the candidates.
February Events Calendar

Feb. 2-5 Into the Woods, H&R Block City Stage. Karaoke at JUST ANOTHER POP-UP TO BURN – TSWIZZLE TRIBUTE BAR, Vignettes. My Fair Lady, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26. Kansas City Ballet Presents: Cinderella, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
He probably never would have chosen to find an answer to his questions about the rotation quite this way, but Kansas basketball coach Bill Self believes limited options actually may help his bench.

Down to just eight scholarship players for Monday’s top-10 showdown with No. 5 Texas, the 9th-ranked Jayhawks got arguably the best effort of the season from their three-man bench. MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Joe Yesufu combined to play 42 minutes and scored 22 points to go along...
😍 5 to Try: What are the most romantic dining spots in JoCo?

We want to know your go-to spots for some romantic dinners-for-two in Johnson County, so we can make some reservations ASAP. Maybe it’s muted ambiance and mood lighting that you go for on an amorous evening out. Or maybe you prefer something a bit more casual. Whatever your delight,...
Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea

Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
