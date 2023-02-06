Read full article on original website
coloradofoic.org
Firing of Colorado librarian who objected to cancellation of programs for youth of color, LGBTQ teens was illegal, state concludes
The Denver Post: An investigation by the Colorado Civil Rights Division concluded that a Weld County library district violated state anti-discrimination laws when it fired a librarian in 2021 after she objected to the cancelation of programs she had planned for youth of color and LGBTQ teens. The division issued...
coloradofoic.org
House committee approves bill to add school and special districts to ethics commission oversight
Colorado Politics: Over its 15-year history, Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission has reviewed more than 400 complaints against state lawmakers, a governor, county commissioners and municipal elected officials. Just over 10% have gone through the full complaint process. Never in its history has the commission looked at a complaint against...
