Read full article on original website
Related
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
SNAP Emergency Allotments Scheduled to Terminate in March
This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. The 42 million Americans who receive money through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will be bracing for changes to the program when emergency allotments stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic expire in March.
State & Local Roundup: Cranking Up Workforce Development Programs
You're reading Route Fifty's State and Local Roundup. To get the week’s news to use from around the country, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox every Friday. ***. It’s Friday, Feb. 3, and we’d like to welcome you to the weekly State and Local...
State & Local Roundup: Wealth Tax Proposals on the Rise
You're reading Route Fifty's State and Local Roundup. To get the week’s news to use from around the country, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox every Friday. ***. It’s Friday, Jan. 27, and we’d like to welcome you to the weekly State and Local...
Nine ‘Mega’ Projects Score Grants Totaling Over $1 Billion
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will spend $292 million to pave the way for new rail tunnels under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, along with additional funding for eight other big-ticket infrastructure projects throughout the country. The so-called Mega grants totaled nearly $1.2 billion. More...
How the Debt Ceiling Debate Puts State and Local Dollars at Risk
As the drama over preventing the nation from defaulting on its debts unfolds in Washington, counties and housing advocates say they are worried that the political standoff could lead to cuts in funding for everything from preventing homelessness to transforming rural economies. In return for agreeing to increase the nation’s...
A Massachusetts Law Protects the Right to Repair Your Own Car. Automakers Are Suing
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2013, long before there was a national campaign pressuring Big Tech to make it easier for people to fix their smartphones, Massachusetts passed a law explicitly giving consumers the right to repair their cars. Now, that right is under threat. A pending federal lawsuit could decide its fate — and in so doing, transform the auto repair landscape at a time when cars increasingly resemble giant computers.
The Industries Most Affected by America’s Labor Shortage
Nearly three years into the pandemic, America is still experiencing a labor shortage. About 3.5 million workers are “missing” from the workforce, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. That is how much bigger the labor force would be if the number of people working or looking for...
State Governments’ Railroad Expertise Gap
The top rail official from the Biden administration said Friday that many state transportation departments need to beef up the number and expertise of the staff they have who handle rail projects, especially as the federal government looks to expand passenger service across the country. “It’s really important not just...
White House Launches New Push to Help States Remove Lead Pipes That Carry Drinking Water
This story was originally published by Pennsylvania Capital-Star. The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by...
Are Mayors Open to Federal Budget Cuts? It Depends Who You Ask
Mattie Parker may be one of the luckiest mayors in America when it comes to her connections these days on Capitol Hill. Like other city leaders around the country, the Republican mayor of Fort Worth, Texas in an interview earlier this month described dealing with issues like affordable housing and violent crime. The city is also trying to use transit to revitalize a corridor that some have recently characterized as Fort Worth's “homeless district.”
Several States to Consider Ending Subminimum Wages
With most pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror, people have started dining out again. But while the customers are mostly back, the workers still aren’t—an issue advocates and lawmakers alike blame on servers’ woefully volatile wages. According to the latest report from the National Restaurant Association, the...
5 Ways to Build Cities That Can Better Withstand Climate Extremes
How many mayors have a problem with too much water? With not enough water? With wildfires?. These were the questions Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall asked an audience of mayors and city staff at a U.S. Conference of Mayors event focused on climate resilience and mitigation last week. At one point or another, nearly every elected official raised a hand.
Cutting Building Emissions is About More Than Gas Stoves
Forget about gas stoves. There’s another way states can cut back the greenhouse gas emissions of new buildings, and the federal government is handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to help them do it: updating building codes. Just revising the rules governing energy use in new...
An Often-Overlooked Reason for Public Sector Job Vacancies
One of the biggest public sector stories in the last several years has been the difficulties that states and localities have had in recruiting, hiring and retaining the workforce needed to deliver services promised to residents. This seems like an entirely bad news story. But there’s another side to it....
How Smarter Robots Could Improve Recycling
Sci-fi got it wrong—robots don’t want to kill us, they want to sort through our trash. At least that’s the goal of a recycling robot slated to start work this fall at a materials recovery facility in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last month.
Wind Farms Deliver Economic Jolt to Rural Middle America
This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. A wind power boom in the nation’s central corridor has been a financial windfall for some struggling rural areas. Coke County, Texas, which has a population of about 3,300, had the biggest increase in economic...
How One State Cut Its Vehicle Titling Time Down to a Few Days
It used to take as long as 40 days for a vehicle title application to be approved at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles but now that process takes all of four days, according to those involved in its latest modernization project. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced late...
Can Women Help Fill the Shortage of Trade Workers? Unions Are Betting On It.
This story was originally published by The 19th. Her website bio describes her as a feminist plumber, but Judaline Cassidy is more than that. She’s nothing short of a tradeswoman evangelist, preaching the gospel of tradework to the masses, and she hopes women are listening. Cassidy was raised by...
State & Local Roundup: A Historic Week for a New Governor
You're reading Route Fifty's State and Local Roundup. To get the week’s news to use from around the country, you can subscribe here to get this update in your inbox every Friday. ***. It’s Friday, Jan. 20, and we’d like to welcome you to our new weekly State and...
Route Fifty
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.https://www.route-fifty.com
Comments / 0