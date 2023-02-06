ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Route Fifty

SNAP Emergency Allotments Scheduled to Terminate in March

This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. The 42 million Americans who receive money through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will be bracing for changes to the program when emergency allotments stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic expire in March.
VERMONT STATE
Route Fifty

A Massachusetts Law Protects the Right to Repair Your Own Car. Automakers Are Suing

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2013, long before there was a national campaign pressuring Big Tech to make it easier for people to fix their smartphones, Massachusetts passed a law explicitly giving consumers the right to repair their cars. Now, that right is under threat. A pending federal lawsuit could decide its fate — and in so doing, transform the auto repair landscape at a time when cars increasingly resemble giant computers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Route Fifty

The Industries Most Affected by America’s Labor Shortage

Nearly three years into the pandemic, America is still experiencing a labor shortage. About 3.5 million workers are “missing” from the workforce, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. That is how much bigger the labor force would be if the number of people working or looking for...
Route Fifty

State Governments’ Railroad Expertise Gap

The top rail official from the Biden administration said Friday that many state transportation departments need to beef up the number and expertise of the staff they have who handle rail projects, especially as the federal government looks to expand passenger service across the country. “It’s really important not just...
ILLINOIS STATE
Route Fifty

Are Mayors Open to Federal Budget Cuts? It Depends Who You Ask

Mattie Parker may be one of the luckiest mayors in America when it comes to her connections these days on Capitol Hill. Like other city leaders around the country, the Republican mayor of Fort Worth, Texas in an interview earlier this month described dealing with issues like affordable housing and violent crime. The city is also trying to use transit to revitalize a corridor that some have recently characterized as Fort Worth's “homeless district.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Route Fifty

Several States to Consider Ending Subminimum Wages

With most pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror, people have started dining out again. But while the customers are mostly back, the workers still aren’t—an issue advocates and lawmakers alike blame on servers’ woefully volatile wages. According to the latest report from the National Restaurant Association, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Route Fifty

5 Ways to Build Cities That Can Better Withstand Climate Extremes

How many mayors have a problem with too much water? With not enough water? With wildfires?. These were the questions Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall asked an audience of mayors and city staff at a U.S. Conference of Mayors event focused on climate resilience and mitigation last week. At one point or another, nearly every elected official raised a hand.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Route Fifty

An Often-Overlooked Reason for Public Sector Job Vacancies

One of the biggest public sector stories in the last several years has been the difficulties that states and localities have had in recruiting, hiring and retaining the workforce needed to deliver services promised to residents. This seems like an entirely bad news story. But there’s another side to it....
PLANT CITY, FL
Route Fifty

How Smarter Robots Could Improve Recycling

Sci-fi got it wrong—robots don’t want to kill us, they want to sort through our trash. At least that’s the goal of a recycling robot slated to start work this fall at a materials recovery facility in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last month.
FLORIDA STATE
Route Fifty

Wind Farms Deliver Economic Jolt to Rural Middle America

This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. A wind power boom in the nation’s central corridor has been a financial windfall for some struggling rural areas. Coke County, Texas, which has a population of about 3,300, had the biggest increase in economic...
COKE COUNTY, TX
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy