Aquidneck Land Trust crowns winners in Art & Writing Contest, see their inspiring creations
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced 29 student winners in the 2022 ALT Art & Writing Contest, held annually, to promote the importance and value of a healthy environment. Students at Aquidneck Island schools were invited to enter artwork or written work depicting their favorite local vista. The winners were announced at the land trust’s annual meeting on February 2, 2023.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb 10-12)
Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”
Educational expert working with Middletown to improve, upgrade schools
On Election Day 2022, local voters overwhelmingly approved regionalization and new school buildings. Although Newport residents ultimately scuttled that plan by less than 400 votes, amid the success in Middletown, there was one persistent question from critics: How does this benefit children educationally?. Enter Manuel Cordero. The founder and principal...
Jamestown Arts Center to host screening of ‘No Time to Fail’
The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote. No Time to Fail screens on Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm; a Q+A with Co-Director and Cranston, RI native Sara Archambault will follow the film.
Town of Middletown: New School Bond looks like it’s heading to a May 2 Special Election
The Town Council is seeking approval for a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school bond. Following a lengthy discussion Monday night in Town Hall, the council voted unanimously to ask the General Assembly to okay enabling legislation to clear the way for a special election on May 2.
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returning April 22 – 29
Local organizations are gearing up for the fourth annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW). This year’s series of public events will run from April 22- 29. The program is in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities held each year on April 22. Last month, representatives from Town committees, non-profits,...
Author Christopher de Vinck to present free, public talk at Salve Regina on Feb. 13
Dr. Christopher de Vinck, a winner of two Christopher Awards celebrating authors examining the highest values of the human spirit, will present a free, public talk entitled “Things that Matter Most: Home, Friendship and Love,” when he visits Salve Regina University on Monday, February 13. The Christopher Awards...
Jamestown Arts Center to host a panel discussion on ‘Outsider Art: Harnessing Color’
On Thursday, March 2, the Jamestown Arts Center will host a free panel discussion with current exhibit artists and curators to discuss the exhibit’s theme, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color, currently available to view through April 1. The exhibit celebrates creating without limitation and builds upon the term Outsider Art,...
Black History Month: RI’s Greatest African American Musicians
From Opera to Doo-Wop to Jazz, African-American artists have contributed enormously to Rhode Island’s musical heritage. As part of our celebration of Black History Month, we’re introducing you to a few Rhode Islanders who paved the way. For more, check out the videos in the story below and visit the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame website here.
Highest-paying science jobs in the Providence Metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included. You may also like: Most...
Video: Newport Planning Board discusses plans for the proposed hotel on Waites Wharf
On Monday, February 6, Newport Planning Board held a meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. The meeting, which lasted more than four hours, focused mostly on a revised petition that is hoping to build a 118-room transient guest facility on Waites Wharf. Revised petition of Harbour Realty...
Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage
The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units. The state legislature, in the last legislative session, enacted...
