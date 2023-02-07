Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Paducah store, along with 149 others announced this week. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced the company was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations,
wpsdlocal6.com
Meeting on US 62 project
Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
whvoradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
wfcnnews.com
Herrin City Lake #2 sold; permits now void
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Herrin City Lake #2 has now been sold to a private owner after first being posted for sale last year. The lake is located on 60+ acres, along with a boat ramp. Bids at the lake started at $1,200,000. Any permits issued are now void.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crushed vehicles roll off truck, scatter along roadway on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker
Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
KFVS12
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
Brief traffic signal outage planned for I-24 exit 3 in Paducah on Sunday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Electrical work Paducah Power System plans to carry out Sunday morning will require a brief outage of the traffic signal at Interstate 24 exit 3 in Paducah, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the traffic signal on Cairo Road at the eastbound...
Marshall County Daily
UPDATE: I-24 Westbound Blocked by SEMI Crash at 22mm in Marshall County
Joe Gaudy signs to play football for Centre College. Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations. Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station. Murray State University English Professor named 2023 College English Teacher of the Year. Lady Marshals earn district top seed with 49-45 win over Murray.
westkentuckystar.com
60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers
PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
wpsdlocal6.com
Downed power lines cleared, KY 295 North reopened
LYON COUNTY, KY — A utility crew is working at the scene of downed power lines on KY 295 near the six mile marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. This is about two miles north of the U.S. 62 intersection and about four miles south of the Lyon-Crittenden County line, a release from the cabinet clarifies.
KFVS12
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on...
wpsdlocal6.com
A look at the local impacts of the teacher shortage crisis
PADUCAH — According to the U.S. Department of Education, 47 states report a teacher shortage. That includes Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. It's an ongoing national problem local districts continue to deal with too. In Kentucky alone, there are 11,000 teacher openings. Lawmakers on both of the aisle are...
kbsi23.com
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocks US 60 west of Marion near 2 mile marker
MARION, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked by a head-on crash west of Marion in Crittenden County, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office reports. U.S. 60 is blocked in the Midway area, near the 2 mile marker between Marion and Salem. Estimated duration is four hours or until about...
wpsdlocal6.com
wsiu.org
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield nonprofits seek 2 tons of bottle caps for unique tornado memorial project
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield and Graves County lost 24 members of their community as a result of the the Dec. 10 tornado last year, and now, they're asking for the public's help to create unique memorials for them. They're called "buddy benches," and each one is made-up of 200...
