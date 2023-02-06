Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Related
'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl
One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
Santa Cruz County Fair board to meet Tuesday amid ongoing Dave Kegebein firing controversy
Dave Kegebein, fired abruptly in October as CEO of the Santa Cruz County Fair, says he hopes to "provide entertainment" at Tuesday's meeting, at which he and his supporters aim to confront the fair's board about the upheaval that also included the replacement of two board members.
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle dies
ALAMEDA COUNTY -- Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle has died, according to tributes posted by multiple Alameda County officials.Valle had represented District 2, which includes Hayward, Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont, since 2012. His cause of death was not immediately available. Supervisor Nate Miley issued a statement about Valle's death, saying he "was an advocate for at-risk youth, job development programs, and was a steadfast champion for organized labor." Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price posted on Twitter that her office was "saddened" to hear about Valle's passing, and "sends its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and...
padailypost.com
YIMBYs sue city of Palo Alto for missing state housing plan deadline
Pro-housing groups have filed a lawsuit against the city of Palo Alto for missing the state’s deadline to plan for over 6,000 new homes in the next eight years. The deadline to complete the state-mandated plan, called a Housing Element, was on Jan. 31. But the city is still waiting for feedback from the state on a first draft and is months away from being done, according to Planning Director Jonathan Lait.
KTVU FOX 2
Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said. Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses. Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses'...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County’s Buck Institute conducts human trial on dietary supplement
In its first human clinical trial, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato is studying the effects of a dietary supplement on aging. "This first-ever human clinical trial is a landmark event at the Buck Institute," said Buck Institute chief executive Eric Verdin. "This effort is an important advance in its own right, but it is also a seed to grow the expertise and capabilities to accelerate unlocking the potential of Buck science to improve human health."
Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer. Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546.
oaklandside.org
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
Family remembers the youngest victim of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY -- While the media spotlight has moved on, the pain, anger and loss linger for the family and friends of the seven farmworkers gunned down while at work at two local farms.On Wednesday, a gathering of family and friends was planned to say goodbye to the youngest victim of the shooting -- 43-year-old Yetao Bing.His grieving family released a statement, hoping that he will be remembered as a loving father and beloved coworker."Bing loved his job, a hard-working honest man, he worked his whole life cultivating mushrooms," the statement read. "Everyone enjoyed working with him and appreciated...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
The Almanac Online
Why this deli hidden in a Burlingame office park was named one of the top eateries in America
The Pastrami Mami breakfast burrito at Gigi's Cafe. Courtesy Teresa Gee. Last week, Teresa Gee was surprised when someone told her that her small sandwich shop in a Burlingame office park had been named to Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. So she pulled up the list and...
Advocate
Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco
In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
KTVU FOX 2
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to […]
San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner
Two Silicon Valley political opponents met for dinner last week without staff or any public agenda. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, his former opponent for the seat, dined for more than an hour at downtown eatery Original Joe’s on Jan. 30. Mahan ate ravioli and Chavez had a salad, but the main course was... The post San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SFist
SF Mayor London Breed Begins Laying Out Plan to Build 82,000 New Homes, and the City's West Side Better Brace Itself
"With our Housing Element approved by the state, we have the plan," Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday. "Now we need to put it into action." The swift and on-time approval of San Francisco's Housing Element last week came as a surprise to many of us. But maybe that's because the hand-wringing in local media about how it might not happen was just that — though there are many towns and cities now in a legal gray zone, including Oakland and Berkeley, who saw their Housing Elements rejected by the state. It's hard to give credit to any one city department or entity for a plan that has been in draft stages for several years.
padailypost.com
Anthony John Della Morte
Anthony “Tony” John Della Morte, 60, of Menlo Park, CA, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, at home after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Palo Alto, CA, to Antonio and Maria (Zepponi) Della Morte. on September 21,1962. He grew up in...
sfstandard.com
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar
A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
Comments / 1