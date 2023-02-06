ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

DeVonta Smith on Super Bowl LVII: ‘I’m built for games like this’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith understands the magnitude of Super Bowl LVII. But he’s not overwhelmed by it. “I been playing in games like this since little league, middle school, high school, college,” Smith said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, “so, yeah, I feel like I’m built for games like this. I’ve been playing in games like this all my life, so to me, really, it’s just another game because I’ve been doing this.”
AUBURN, PA
FanSided

Eagles safety savagely defends Nick Sirianni from division rival’s smack talk

Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson responded to New York Giants defensive back Julian Love’s critical comments about head coach Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles held a head coaching search after the 2020 season and hired then-Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Just two years into his tenure, he has proven to be the right choice, as he led the team to the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Which Eagles Super Bowl team was better?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' last run to a Super Bowl is much different than the current team's quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Sure, there are similarities. General manager Howie Roseman once again worked his magic, wheeled and dealed and hit on pretty much every player he acquired.  But which Super Bowl team is better? How do the teams stack up against each other? Let's take a stab at the position groups below. QuarterbackNick Foles is beloved in Eagles folklore, as he should be. He's an Eagles legend. Foles replaced Carson Wentz, the team's franchise quarterback, caught lightning in a bottle and went on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy