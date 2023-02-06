Philadelphia (WPHL)- When you were 9 year’s old, you were probably going to Elementary school, going on playdates, and just being a kid. Well one 9-year-old boy from Bucks County is making his name known as a high school graduate. Yes, you read that right! 9-year-old David Balogun, from...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO