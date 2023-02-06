ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Suspect arrested for Philadelphia Police Officer Shooting

Philadelphia Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a police officer yesterday afternoon. 45-year-old Eric Haynes from Darby, PA was arrested for the shooting of on duty Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet on the 200 block of N. 60th St. The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Arrest made in murder of missing Montgomery County Mother

Montgomery County Officials have arrested the person responsible for the murder of the missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced that 33-year-old Blair Watts has been arrested for the murder. Watts was a business partner and...
phl17.com

Meet David, the 9-year-old High School graduate with big dreams

Philadelphia (WPHL)- When you were 9 year’s old, you were probably going to Elementary school, going on playdates, and just being a kid. Well one 9-year-old boy from Bucks County is making his name known as a high school graduate. Yes, you read that right! 9-year-old David Balogun, from...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Let Bubbles and Brews Philly elevate your next tailgate, party or event

Bubbles and Brews Philly is the perfect addition to your next event. With decorations to match any setting, the vintage mobile bar will have your guests jamming, sipping and having a memorable time. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by Lincoln Financial Field to check out the tailgate set up. Visit https://getcozybars.com/ to reserve for your next party.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Show your Eagles pride with these hair extensions

If you’re looking for a fun way to show your Eagles pride this weekend, why not get some green hair extensions?. Crimson Hair Studio in Center City, Phila, is going green for the birds by offering green hair and tinsel extensions. Jen Eberwein and Erin Casey joined us on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy