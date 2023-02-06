Read full article on original website
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KSLTV
NBA All-Star weekend to promote Utah’s Black businesses
SALT LAKE CITY — When the All-Star Game comes to Salt Lake City next week, the athletes won’t be the only ones in the spotlight. The stage is set to welcome NBA all-stars back to Vivint Arena for the first time in 30 years, and there’s a full-court press by Utah’s Black Chamber of Commerce to get a slice of the exposure.
KSLTV
Utah Jazz public address announcer to call second All-Star Game in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — The first thing you might notice is his voice — that deep, booming voice that just commands attention. Utah Jazz fans will recognize that voice. Dan Roberts has been the team’s public address announcer since the Jazz moved to Utah from New Orleans.
KSLTV
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features Ryan Smith, Dwyane Wade as coaches
SALT LAKE CITY –– The annual celebrity game is one of the top events for NBA All-Star weekend. We’ve finally got the rosters that will line up on Friday, Feb. 17, as part of the All-Star festivities here in Salt Lake City. The first thing that pops off the page is the two head coaches.
KSLTV
Two local charities selected as beneficiaries for 2023 NBA All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY — Two local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Team Giannis has selected Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday’s Child partner, while Team Lebron has chosen Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. “It feels surreal...
KSLTV
Food prep, merchandise prep as Utah prepares to host All-Star game
SALT LAKE CITY — Everyone likes good food. Whether it’s a main course, a side dish, or a snack, the tastier the better. But even the best chef can feel a little pressure when it comes time to feed the best basketball players in the world. “The food...
KSLTV
Local businesses prepare for boost from NBA All-Star events
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been in downtown Salt Lake City recently, it’s hard to miss what’s coming. The posted signs, the beginning of road closures, and the excitement building at businesses across downtown all point to the NBA All-Stars. “The vibe, the energy has...
KSLTV
Lauri Markkanen named All-Star starter after injury dropouts
SALT LAKE CITY — Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will not play in the All-Star game due to injuries. Because of this, Lauri Markkanen was named an All-Star starter on Friday. After being traded for Donovan Mitchell in September, they will both start in the All-Star Game...
NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KSLTV
Two Salt Lake City K-9s to help with security at Super Bowl LVII
SALT LAKE CITY — Two K-9 officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department will be assisting with security at this year’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a press release from SLCPD, the animals are part of an “elite group of explosive detection K-9 assets from across the country.” The two involved are: K-9 Pongo, partner to Officer Thad Hansen, and K-9 Lux, partner to Officer John Lynn.
