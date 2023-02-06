ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

NBA All-Star weekend to promote Utah’s Black businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — When the All-Star Game comes to Salt Lake City next week, the athletes won’t be the only ones in the spotlight. The stage is set to welcome NBA all-stars back to Vivint Arena for the first time in 30 years, and there’s a full-court press by Utah’s Black Chamber of Commerce to get a slice of the exposure.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Local businesses prepare for boost from NBA All-Star events

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been in downtown Salt Lake City recently, it’s hard to miss what’s coming. The posted signs, the beginning of road closures, and the excitement building at businesses across downtown all point to the NBA All-Stars. “The vibe, the energy has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Lauri Markkanen named All-Star starter after injury dropouts

SALT LAKE CITY — Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will not play in the All-Star game due to injuries. Because of this, Lauri Markkanen was named an All-Star starter on Friday. After being traded for Donovan Mitchell in September, they will both start in the All-Star Game...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MILWAUKEE, WI
KSLTV

Two Salt Lake City K-9s to help with security at Super Bowl LVII

SALT LAKE CITY — Two K-9 officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department will be assisting with security at this year’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. According to a press release from SLCPD, the animals are part of an “elite group of explosive detection K-9 assets from across the country.” The two involved are: K-9 Pongo, partner to Officer Thad Hansen, and K-9 Lux, partner to Officer John Lynn.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

