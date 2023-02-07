Read full article on original website
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First
A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Jackdaw's Rest (Part 2)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we go through the Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns main quest storyline. This includes finishing the Jackdaw's Rest quest.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
IGN
Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
IGN
Spell Combination Practice 2
Spell Combination Practice 2 is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Legacy. Although this quest won't reward you with anything, it'll teach you how valuable combinations you can use in battle. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where to Find...
IGN
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Dark and Darker Merchants
The Merchants in Dark and Darker are the people you'll go to when you need to buy items and sell the loots you've gained from your dungeon crawling. They are an essential part of the cycle as they provide you with the support you need to continue your excursions.
IGN
Dark and Darker Beginner's Guide
Dark and Darker is a brutal dungeon-crawler, and it’s quite normal to be defeated on your first run. That said, understanding the game’s objective and combat system will significantly increase your chances of success. This Dark and Darker beginner’s guide will explain every essential bit of information to get started.
IGN
Nintendo Will Determine $70 Price on 'Case-by-Case Basis'
Nintendo said that it will evaluate the $70 price tag for its games on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the company clarified that the $70 price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not set a precedent for every Nintendo title. In a statement to Game Informer, Nintendo...
IGN
Our Titanfall 3 Dreams Might Be Dead – Unlocked 581
A busy week of Xbox news has us discussing the recent cancellation of a secret Titanfall single-player project at Respawn and why we sadly may never see Titanfall again. Plus: live-service multiplayer games are getting shut off left and right, so what does it mean for the industry? Also: how will DC's plan to integrate video games into the DCU go over with developers, MLB The Show 23 adds a wonderful new feature that celebrates a key part of baseball history, Tim Schafer heads to the Hall of Fame, and more!
IGN
Dark and Darker Maps
Dark and Darker have two maps in circulation during its latest alpha test. They're the Goblin Caves and the Forgotten Castle. Both of which have different outlines and enemies such as the Goblins only being exclusive to the Goblin Caves. On this page, each of the maps is broken down...
IGN
Nintendo Admits Switch Sales Will Start to Slow Down - IGN Daily Fix
Nintendo had an investor Q & A earlier this month, and they admitted the Switch's sales growth is going to start slowing down. However, Nintendo did recently increase their production of Switch consoles ahead of May's highly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Switch recently become the third best-selling console of all time, so even if Nintendo can't hit the sales numbers they did earlier in the Switch's life, the hybrid console has still been a huge success. In Sonic news, the Korean games rating board recently applied a rating to a previously unannounced game: Sonic Origins Plus. We're not sure what's in this game, but Sonic Origins just hit stores last year and was a collection of remasters. Maybe we're getting more Sonic remasters? And finally, a voice actor for Genshin Impact has recently confirmed allegations made against him regarding sexual abuse and other behavior. Developer Hoyoverse has responded and is working on a solution regarding that actor's character.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
IGN
All Minecraft Commands and Cheats
Minecraft can be a daunting game for newcomers. From threatening mobs to thousands of collectible items, there's no shortage of ways for you to become overwhelmed by its blocky world. However, Mojang makes it easy to take full control of the landscape around you through the use of console commands.
IGN
It's All Gobbledegook
It’s All Gobbledegook is the thirty-second main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enlist the help of Amit Thakkar and Lodgok to try to find and decipher schematics for something that Ranrok and his Loyalists are constructing. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This...
IGN
Max Social Link Guide - Persona 3 Portable
Yes this is a max social link guide. This will teach you how to max out all social links in one run. Get ready to be dazzled by this brilliant information.*Starts Dancing*(Month names are abreiviated because you can't have two pages with the same name)
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: IGN India First Impressions Along with 38 Minutes of Gameplay Featuring Prologue Mission
A game that has been on everybody’s mind since we first heard about it, is finally here, and might I add, it meets expectations. Through Hogwarts Legacy, players are bombarded with nostalgic feelings, making them remember every detail they learned through the books and the movies. I managed to get in around 7 hours of gameplay on the PlayStation 5 to provide you with the first impressions of the title.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Stock Up for the Weekend With Cheap AAAs, Discounted Consoles and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly The King of All Cosmos—it's Friday! Interesting sort of week's end for yours truly. A PSVR 2 has landed in the office, and now the race is on to cover an insane amount of launch titles in not many days. Keep it locked to IGN AU for more VR-centric opinions, plus the odd guide on what to get. Until such a time, stay safe, and save often!
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide
Quests challenges are one of the five challenges you can partake in to earn rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. This particular challenge involves completing a number of main quests, side/relationship quests, and assignments. This is a friendly reminder that completing a task in one tier will NOT carry over to the...
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
